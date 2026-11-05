GOP Pointing Fingers After Midterm Defeat As Lawler Says Even ‘Jesus Christ’ Couldn’t Win

Rep. Mike Lawler

A wave of finger-pointing has broken out among House Republicans after Democrats flipped control of both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterms.

New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who lost his 17th Congressional District seat to Democrat Cait Conley, summed up the mood with blunt frustration. Speaking to CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju, Lawler insisted he “ran as good a campaign as he possibly could” before “the bottom fell out.” Asked to explain further, Lawler said the national headwinds were simply insurmountable: “Jesus Christ could have run and would have lost.”

Lawler’s suburban New York district was one of three Republicans held in territory Kamala Harris won in the 2024 presidential election.

Appearing on CNN with Anderson Cooper, Raju framed the internal GOP atmosphere as “a reckoning” and “a blame game of sorts about what exactly went wrong.”

The party’s factions quickly turned their sights on different targets.

Rep. Mike Lawler

Rep. Greg Steube, a Florida Republican who held his seat, took aim at congressional leadership. He argued the party faltered by “kneeling down to moderates within their own party and not standing firm to their principles.”

Other members looked directly down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the White House. Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman, who also won reelection, demanded staff departures, insisting that “someone at the White House should be fired” and singling out Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

In Nebraska, outgoing Rep. Don Bacon watched his own district turn blue and characterized the midterm results as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s stewardship of the economy.

The backlash extends into national security, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under mounting pressure over his handling of the war with Iran. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., intends to force an impeachment vote against Hegseth when Congress returns to Washington, and several GOP lawmakers told CNN they anticipate the measure could pass.

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GOP Pointing Fingers After Midterm Defeat As Lawler Says Even ‘Jesus Christ’ Couldn’t Win