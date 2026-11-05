Iran Warns Of Shift To ‘New Doctrine’ And Weapons If US Strikes Resume

US Central Command

Tehran is tearing up its old military playbook.

Following a bruising U.S. midterm election that stripped President Donald Trump of his congressional majorities, Iranian commanders and state officials are drawing a hard, volatile line: any renewed strikes by American or Israeli forces will not see the measured, tit-for-tat exchanges of the past. Instead, the Islamic Republic says it will unleash untested conventional weapons systems under a doctrine stripped of restraint.

Hamidreza Moghaddamfar, a top adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander in chief, made clear that previous red lines no longer exist.

“If America or the Zionists take any action, Iran will respond differently than before, using a new doctrine and new conventional weapons technology,” Moghaddamfar warned.

He signaled that any notion of restrained military balance has dissolved, asserting that Tehran “set aside the principles of symmetry and proportionality a long time ago” and is ready to strike “beyond any geographical limits.” That threat was paired with a sharp notice to regional Gulf neighbors—specifically naming the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Allowing Western forces to use their airspace or bases for strikes, Moghaddamfar cautioned, would ensure that “Iran’s strikes will go further” than standard military targets, promising “surprising responses” if Iranian officials are targeted.

Across Tehran, leadership seized on the U.S. election losses as proof that the American public has reached its breaking point with foreign entanglements.

U.S. Army paratroopers load a 155 millimeter artillery round into an M777 howitzer during a field artillery live-fire exercise in the Middle East (CENTCOM)

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the parliament speaker and Iran’s lead peace negotiator, directly linked the vote to the strain on household budgets and war fatigue.

“Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message,” Ghalibaf said. “If the U.S. government betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a nightmare.”

The IRGC went further, calling the Republican losses a “disaster” born out of a strategic quagmire. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei aimed a sharp biblical warning squarely at the Oval Office: “Pride comes before a fall.” He added that if Trump “persists in this dangerous course, the consequences of this grave miscalculation will extend far beyond what you have already witnessed.”

Yet despite the political upheaval in Washington, Iran’s highest authority struck a note of enduring defiance. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned that a shift in congressional control would not erase entrenched U.S. pressure, urging absolute resistance to American influence. “The U.S. sees the end of its hegemony as distant; we see it as near,” he said.

The rhetoric has rattled European allies worried about an uncontrollable regional spillover. In London, U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham stepped into the fray, pressing Trump to pull back from the brink of a broader conflict. Burnham argued that voters on both sides of the Atlantic want leaders focused on domestic reality rather than foreign fronts, declaring that “the world has an opportunity now” to dial back the war and confront the deepening cost-of-living crisis before the window snaps shut.

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Iran Warns Of Shift To ‘New Doctrine’ And Weapons If US Strikes Resume