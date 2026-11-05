Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday after allegedly accessing agency computer systems without authorization, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced he will hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m. Thursday to discuss the arrest and provide additional details regarding the investigation.

Agency officials have not yet released the deputy’s identity, the specific charges filed, or details on what records were improperly accessed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

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Police Lights (File)

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Pinellas County Deputy Arrested For Improper Access To Agency Systems, Sheriff Says