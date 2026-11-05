Infant’s Broken Femur Leads To Felony Charges For Frustrated Pennsylvania Dad

Brian Scott Eshleman Jr.

To investigators, the sickening sound Brian Scott Eshleman Jr. recalled hearing inside his suburban home was the telltale signature of severe physical abuse: an audible pop from the leg of his 5-month-old child.

Now, the 28-year-old Lancaster County father is facing serious felony charges after authorities say an everyday parenting routine turned violent.

The ordeal began when emergency room staff at Lancaster General Hospital examined the infant and made an alarming discovery: a broken right femur, the thickest, strongest bone in the human body. The injury was so severe that doctors immediately transferred the baby to Hershey Medical Center for specialized intervention, sounding the alarm to the hospital’s child protection team.

Medical specialists quickly ruled out any innocent explanation.

“It was reported that since the victim has limited mobility, they cannot cause these injuries to themselves and there was no explanatory history for the femur fracture,” Manheim Township police wrote in an investigative release. “This injury causes substantial pain and impairment and is suspected to be child physical abuse.”

Jail (Unsplash)

As physicians tended to the infant, township detectives started piecing together the timeline at Eshleman’s Knollwood Drive residence, roughly 75 miles west of Philadelphia.

The first red flag came from a witness who recounted receiving a frantic phone call from Eshleman. On the line, he described his baby as “crying hysterically” and completely inconsolable—behavior the witness found deeply out of character.

Confronted by investigators, Eshleman laid out the moments that fractured his child’s bone.

According to police, he confessed that he lost his temper during a routine diaper change because the 5-month-old would not lie still. Frustrated by the squirming, Eshleman acknowledged applying far more force than he should have—pressure that ended with an unmistakable snap.

Authorities arrested Eshleman on Oct. 19, charging him with aggravated assault against a child under six and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Following an arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Andrew T. Lefever, Eshleman secured his release from the Lancaster County Jail after posting a $150,000 bond.

He is due back in court on Nov. 25 to face the charges.

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Infant’s Broken Femur Leads To Felony Charges For Frustrated Pennsylvania Dad