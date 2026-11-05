Hours Away: Florida Poised To Execute Dozier School Survivor After Clemency Fight Fails

Jesse Guardado(Florida Department of Corrections)

Florida prison officials are moving forward with plans to execute 61-year-old Jesse Guardado by lethal injection this evening, while his defense team mounts a last-ditch effort at the nation’s highest court over how the state handles pleas for mercy.

The death warrant takes effect at 6 p.m. today at Florida State Prison. Guardado was condemned for the 2004 beating death of Jackie Malone, a Walton County woman who had taken him in to help him combat severe drug addiction.

Carrying out the sentence would mark Florida’s 19th execution this year, tying its all-time single-year record reached in 2025. It would also make Guardado at least the 11th person put to death in Florida who survived the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys, the state-run reformatory shut down in 2011 after federal investigators uncovered widespread abuse and dozens of unidentified student graves.

Guardado’s attorneys turned to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Florida Supreme Court threw out his claims on Oct. 29. His petition targets Florida’s executive clemency system, arguing that a decades-long shutout of death row commutations deprives inmates of meaningful due process.

Florida has not commuted a capital sentence through clemency since 1983. Gov. Ron DeSantis has long taken a firm public position against extending mercy to anyone convicted of murder or felony sex crimes. Guardado’s lawyers say he was kept in the dark about the fate of his clemency application until DeSantis signed his death warrant on Oct. 5.

Defense advocates argue that a blanket refusal to commute capital sentences ignores the core purpose of executive mercy: evaluating an individual’s personal path, remorse, and early trauma that trial courts often cannot fully remedy.

Execution Chamber

“When a state goes more than four decades without granting clemency to anyone facing execution, we have to ask whether there is any life story it is willing to consider,” said Elizabeth Vartkessian, executive director of Advancing Real Change Inc. “The purpose of clemency is to allow a person’s full history, including their experiences of abuse, their remorse, and how they have changed, to inform the decision about whether they should live. In Florida, it appears that decision is being made before those stories are even heard.”

Guardado has recounted severe physical beatings while shackled at Dozier, as well as witnessing sexual assaults against other youths held there. Though the state Legislature issued an official apology in 2017 and DeSantis authorized victim compensation funds in 2024, capital defense groups point out that Dozier alumni remain heavily represented on death row.

A 2025 report by The Marshall Project documented that roughly 50 men sentenced to death in Florida had spent time at Dozier or the Okeechobee School for Boys as minors. Guardado is the first of two former Dozier wards slated for lethal injection this month, with Thomas Overton scheduled to follow on Nov. 19.

Unlike many capital cases that wind through decades of trial litigation, Guardado turned himself in to police shortly after Malone was killed in 2004. He gave up his right to an attorney and entered a guilty plea within 25 days of his arrest, telling investigators he wanted to spare Malone’s relatives the ordeal of a courtroom trial.

“Jesse Guardado has accepted responsibility for killing Jackie Malone and has consistently expressed deep remorse. Florida should accept responsibility for what it did to him as a child, too,” said Grace Hanna, executive director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. “The governor signed legislation recognizing the abuse survivors endured at Dozier and the lasting harm it caused. That history deserves consideration when those same survivors ask for mercy, but Florida’s illusion of a clemency process ensures that there is no meaningful opportunity for review.”

Guardado has an additional legal challenge pending that questions the constitutionality of Florida’s lethal injection drug cocktail. Activists and faith groups have scheduled rallies and prayer vigils outside the prison grounds and at locations across the state leading up to the 6 p.m. execution hour.

Maria Hernandez contributed to this article.

READ: 10 From Florida, Pennsylvania, And California Indicted In Massive Gold Bar Scheme Targeting Elderly

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Sign up: Subscribe to our free newsletter for a curated selection of top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Hours Away: Florida Poised To Execute Dozier School Survivor After Clemency Fight Fails