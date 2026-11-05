Gulf Anglers Can Earn $250 Reward In New Cobia And Tripletail Tagging Study

Tagged Cobia

That sudden pull on the end of a fishing line in the Gulf of Mexico could pay off with more than just fresh fillets for dinner.

Marine scientists studying the open Gulf are placing a $250 bounty on tagged cobia and tripletail, leaning on everyday anglers to help unlock the migration secrets of two stubborn, hard-fighting species.

The joint study brings together state wildlife officials and university labs spanning from Florida to Texas. Cobia and tripletail have long kept researchers guessing. Both species routinely wander across state lines and federal boundaries, never staying in one territory long enough for a single state agency to manage them alone.

To track where the fish go and how heavily they are targeted, field crews are outfitting them with specialized hardware. That includes a visible white dart tag near the dorsal fin and a surgically implanted acoustic transmitter tucked inside the belly.

When someone hooks one of these tagged fish, researchers want the gear back — and they are writing checks to make sure they get it.

Tagged Cobia FWC

Collecting the payout takes just a few steps on the water. If an angler harvests a legal keeper, scientists ask them to look inside the abdominal cavity, retrieve the small internal acoustic cylinder, and save the white plastic dart tag. If the fish is let go, the angler should simply snip off the outside dart tag before releasing it alive.

Anglers then log the catch details, including tag numbers, pinched-tail length, weight, location, and whether the fish was kept, through an online portal at tags.usouthal.edu or by calling 800-372-5950.

Once the numbers are logged, the physical tag must be sent to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Fisheries Ecology Lab in Alabama to collect the $250 reward.

Biologists are also asking local fishermen to hand over cleaned carcasses after a day on the water, giving research teams tissue and bone samples needed to study growth rates and overall stock health.

The project is backed by funding from the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission and run by a coalition that includes the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the University of South Florida, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, and marine science programs at Texas A&M Galveston, LSU, and Mississippi State.

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Gulf Anglers Can Earn $250 Reward In New Cobia And Tripletail Tagging Study