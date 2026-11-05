Binge-Watching At Their Desks: How YouTube Hijacked School Laptops

Youtube (Unsplash)

In thousands of classrooms across the country, laptops and tablets were handed out to teach math, history, and science. Instead, kids are using them to binge sports highlights, music videos, and viral junk by the thousands.

An NBC News investigation into student browsing habits by Tyler Kingkade pulled the curtain back on the scale of the problem. Looking at device records for 11 students from second to 12th grade, the analysis found five kids watched between 1,200 and 5,800 YouTube clips in a single school year. Two others knocked out more than 500 and 800 videos in just two months. Over 95% of what they watched had nothing to do with school.

“It really was stunning to see the extent to which YouTube is pervasive in the classroom and how so little of it actually has educational value,” said Shekar Krishnan, a New York City Council member who has held hearings on classroom screen time. “To me it illustrates the scale of the problem that we face with YouTube and Big Tech in the classroom.”

The friction for schools is straightforward. Teachers rely on YouTube to show lesson clips, and students use it to look up tutorials. But once the door is cracked open, kids admit they get swallowed by recommendation rabbit holes. For administrators, the platform is an all-or-nothing headache: they cannot easily turn off addictive mechanics like autoplay or the endless scroll of YouTube Shorts without shutting down the entire site.

That reality pushed Granville County, North Carolina, to cut the cord completely. Schools superintendent Stan Winborne blocked YouTube across his district after seeing it rank as the third most visited destination for high schoolers, trailing only Google Search and Google Classroom, NBC News reported.

“Our students were using it way too much,” Winborne said, standing by the decision despite pushback from kids who wanted their video feed back.

Granville County is not alone. At least 30 districts have locked down the video hub this year, and others are starting to audit their own networks.

YouTube TV Logo

“Holy cow, I think that article will cause districts to kind of take stock and see what’s really going on within their districts,” said Josh Bauman, technology director for schools in Festus, Missouri, and co-host of the “K12 Tech Talk” podcast. Bauman’s district blocks open browsing for younger kids, routing them through specialized controls instead. Still, tech advocates question why safeguards like stripped-out ads and turned-off recommendations are not the default setting for every student device out of the box.

Google, which owns the video giant, contends it has already handed schools the keys to lock things down. The company points to features like restricted filtering and its ad-free Player for Education, launched in 2022 for districts paying for specific software.

“We’ve heard time and again that teachers want to use high-quality educational content on YouTube to support their lessons, and we launched Player for Education in 2022 precisely to address feedback from parents and educators, and to give schools complete control over how students use YouTube,” Google spokesman Jack Malon said in a statement. “Our tools allow administrators to block the platform entirely or restrict access to teacher-assigned videos only, with no ads, recommendations, or browsing. If schools choose to enable browsing for students, we require them to get permission from parents first.”

The scrutiny is not staying in the classroom; it is spilling into courtrooms and statehouses. Google faces a mountain of legal challenges from families, school districts, and state attorneys general who argue YouTube was intentionally engineered to hook young brains. Lawsuits filed by districts in Arizona and South Carolina could head to trial early next year.

Classroom (File)

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, who has taken Google to court, called the classroom viewing numbers concerning.

“If students are spending significant portions of the school day watching videos on YouTube, that raises questions about the effect it has on young users,” Griffin told NBC News’ Tyler Kingkade. “While we can’t comment on active litigation, the reporting reinforces the concerns that prompted Arkansas to bring its case.”

Google denies the claims, arguing its service is not built to addict children and noting that users can customize or disable features they dislike.

On Capitol Hill, the findings have fueled a push to overhaul federal tech rules. Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., blasted the tech industry’s business model, arguing that classroom learning comes second to screen time metrics.

“They’re interested in making money — whether it’s the data they extract from our kids, whether it’s the time these kids spend staring at the screen with their platforms,” Deluzio said. “So the burden’s on them to show that their devices and technology have any educational value, because increasingly, I don’t see much.”

Deluzio is backing the Kids Online Safety Act, a bipartisan measure meant to force social platforms to scrub features that harm young users. While firms like Snap, Microsoft, and X support the legislation alongside health and family advocates, civil liberties and LGBTQ groups warn it could trigger online censorship and block teens from vital health resources.

For lawmakers like Deluzio, the classroom screen issue is proof that Washington cannot afford to wait.

“Our kids need a heck of a lot more from the Congress than inaction here,” Deluzio told NBC News. “We’re relying on a legal framework that’s now decades old and doesn’t work to protect kids in the face of what these tech companies are doing.”

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