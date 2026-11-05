No Days Off: Inside The Election Day ICE Sweep Targeting Violent Offenders

DHS

While millions of Americans were standing in line at the ballot box this Tuesday, teams of federal immigration officers were quietly executing arrest warrants in neighborhoods across the country.

By Wednesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security delivered a pointed message: election or not, enforcement doesn’t pause.

In a newly released public briefing, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detailed a string of high-profile arrests carried out on Election Day, zeroing in on noncitizens previously convicted of serious violent crimes—ranging from weapon-related assaults to child molestation and attempted murder.

Agency leadership framed the timing as proof of an unrelenting operational tempo.

“Every single day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country. 365 days per year, the hardworking men and women of ICE law enforcement are targeting and arresting criminal illegal aliens to make America safe again—this includes on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and yes, Election Day,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in the release. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested more heinous illegal alien criminals with convictions including attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and child molestation. The Trump Administration will never apologize for putting the safety of the American people first.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

The operation spanned several major metropolitan hubs, with field offices coordinating targeted takedowns:

Miami: Officers tracked down Jesus Moreno-Lucio, a Mexican national with prior convictions in Naples, Florida, for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Salt Lake City: Agents arrested Jaime Ramirez-Almaraz, also from Mexico, whose record includes convictions for burglary and assault with a weapon.

St. Paul, Minnesota: In the Upper Midwest, ICE took Kevin Ramirez-Gomez, a Guatemalan citizen convicted of child molestation, into custody.

Newark, New Jersey: Ezequiel Mendez-Mendez, an undocumented Mexican national convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury, was detained by local enforcement teams.

New Orleans: Authorities apprehended Daniel Martinez-Guerrero, another Mexican national with an aggravated assault conviction stemming from Nashville, Tennessee.

While the agency did not release specific tactical details, such as whether the men were arrested at residences, workplaces, or following local jail releases, the announcement serves as a clear signal of the administration’s intent to keep criminal alien enforcement visible and active, even on one of the busiest civic days of the year.

READ: 10 From Florida, Pennsylvania, And California Indicted In Massive Gold Bar Scheme Targeting Elderly

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