10 From Florida, Pennsylvania, And California Indicted In Massive Gold Bar Scheme Targeting Elderly

Gold Bars (Unsplash)

A sprawling cross-country operation ran straight into federal law enforcement this week after a grand jury indicted 10 people from three states in an alleged network of mail fraud, wire fraud, and illicit cash transfers.

Federal prosecutors in North Florida unveiled the sweeping case, signaling that authorities had been quietly connecting the dots between suspects spread across California, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

United States Attorney John P. Heekin announced the charges, bringing an abrupt halt to the alleged scheme.

The roster of defendants stretches from the West Coast to central Florida. Facing charges are seven California residents: Gurpinder Singh, 20; Yashdeep Singh, 20; Kuljeet Singh, 22; Navjeet Singh, 25; Akashdeep Singh, 25; Harshdeep Kaur, 24; and Manpreet Singh, 26. Joining them in the indictment are DeLand, Florida residents Sierra Stites, 35, and Carissa Snow, 37, alongside 39-year-old Reese Lightner of Pennsylvania.

All 10 suspects have already walked into a federal courtroom in Gainesville to face U.S. Magistrate Judge Midori A. Lowry for arraignment.

Now, the clock is ticking down to trial. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Allen C. Winsor is scheduled to gavel the jury trial into session on the morning of Dec. 30, 2026.

US Currency (Unsplash)

The stakes could hardly be higher. Each defendant faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, plus one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, the prison time stacks up fast: up to 20 years behind bars for the fraud conspiracy, and another possible 20-year sentence for the money laundering charge.

Taking down an operation that spanned thousands of miles took heavy firepower. The investigation pulled in agents and detectives from the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Gainesville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Hapner is handling the courtroom battle for the government.

The crackdown stems from a broader federal offensive known as the Homeland Security Task Force, established under Executive Order 14159, “Protecting the American People Against Invasion.” The interagency initiative focuses federal muscle on dismantling transnational organizations, organized cartels, violent criminal enterprises, and human trafficking networks.

While prosecutors prepare their evidence for next winter’s trial, federal law dictates that the indictment remains an allegation. Under the law, all 10 defendants are presumed innocent unless government prosecutors prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt before a jury.

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10 From Florida, Pennsylvania, And California Indicted In Massive Gold Bar Scheme Targeting Elderly