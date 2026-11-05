Coded Ads, Social Media Clips, And Bloodsport: Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Dogfighting Charge

Dog (Unsplash)

Behind the screens of social media and tucked inside private local properties, a Gainesville man spent months trafficking fighting dogs, brokering deals with co-conspirators, and putting animals into the pit.

Now, he is bound for federal prison.

Terry Lee, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act, John P. Heekin, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced.

Federal court filings trace a trail of digital evidence and physical raids that unraveled Lee’s role in the underground bloodsport throughout 2024.

The transactions unfolded in plain sight online. On May 23, 2024, Lee sent a video over social media showing two dogs tearing into each other, then attempted to broker the sale of one of the dogs on behalf of an associate. Months later, on Sept. 30, Lee took to the web again, advertising another dog for sale using the industry shorthand “1xw” — code for a dog that has survived and won one organized fight.

Jail (Unsplash)

His involvement extended directly to the ring. Federal records show that on or before June 6, 2024, Lee attended a dogfight held inside a building controlled by a co-defendant. Lee had sponsored one of the animals thrown into the pit that day, forcing it into combat. Investigators later raided Lee’s property, locating and recovering that same dog.

“This case was built upon the outstanding collaborative work of our state and federal law enforcement partners, each of which is committed to putting an end to animal fighting ventures like this one,” Heekin said. “These crimes are heinous, cruel, and depraved, and deserve severe punishment and condemnation.”

The operation was brought down through a joint task-force probe involving the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General, the Gainesville Police Department, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and Alachua County Animal Resources.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Hapner is handling the prosecution.

Lee faces up to five years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release. His sentencing is set for Jan. 26, 2027, at 1:30 p.m. before Chief U.S. District Judge Allen C. Winsor at the federal courthouse in Gainesville.

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Coded Ads, Social Media Clips, And Bloodsport: Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Dogfighting Charge