Classroom (File)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A circulating online threat that spread among Pasco County students has been traced to a suspect living outside Florida, and authorities say there is no danger to local classrooms.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after deputies learned students from multiple campuses were sharing a screenshot containing a school threat across social media platforms.

Investigators said the circulating message did not name any specific campus or physical location. Following an initial inquiry, sheriff’s officials confirmed the person suspected of sending the message does not reside in Florida.

“There are no known threats to any Pasco County Schools,” the agency said in an update regarding the probe.

Investigators urged students and parents not to repost rumors or screenshots when suspicious messages surface online, emphasizing that sharing them creates unnecessary panic and complicates law enforcement responses.

Police Lights (File)

“PSO investigates all threats we’re made aware of,” the agency said. “If you are aware of a potential threat, do not share it on social media.”

Anyone with information about the incident or any other potential safety concerns can call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be submitted to the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or reported through the agency’s website at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

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Social Media Threat Circulating Among Pasco County Students Traced Out Of State, Deputies Say