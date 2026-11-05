Fall From Grace: Russell Brand Faces Prison After Rape Conviction In London

Russell Brand

The rapid, chaotic rise that once carried Russell Brand from London comedy clubs to Hollywood marquee fame collided with a grim reality in a British courtroom, where a jury convicted the actor of rape and sexual assault.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court deliberated for two days before delivering a split, damning verdict: Brand, the flamboyant star of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was cleared of two other rape charges and one of attempted indecent assault.

The courtroom atmosphere shifted instantly as the judge warned Brand to expect a “significant custodial term” before ordering him remanded into custody. Brand, who spent the trial denying every claim, will remain behind bars until sentencing on Monday.

The four-week trial pulled back the curtain on Brand’s conduct between 1999 and 2009, an era when his career rocketed toward what he described as “staggering fame.” Six women, granted lifetime anonymity, took the witness stand to recount predatory encounters spanning office bathrooms, backstage green rooms, and private residences.

Russell Brand

The jury found him guilty of anally raping a woman at his London residence in 2009 without consent after a comedy gig, as well as three counts of sexual assault: grabbing a woman’s breasts at a central London bar in 2004, forcefully pinning and kissing a worker at a radio station around 2005, and making unwanted contact with a television staffer in 2009.

Jurors rejected prosecutors’ claims on three other allegations, acquitting Brand of an alleged 1999 hotel rape, an alleged bar bathroom attack in 2004, and an alleged 2001 hallway assault at MTV’s offices.

Throughout the trial, defense attorneys framed the case as a media hit job, arguing a 2023 documentary by Channel 4 and an investigation by The Times had “poisoned the well of justice deliberately” and corrupted witnesses’ memories.

Prosecutors pushed back against the defense theory, insisting the reporting was no “magic force” manufacturing false claims, but rather the catalyst that finally empowered the women to confront trauma that had “haunted them for years.”

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Fall From Grace: Russell Brand Faces Prison After Rape Conviction In London