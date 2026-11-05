‘Conscious And Talking’: Overhead Chopper Spots Downed Pilot Trapped In Thick Florida Woods

Volusia Sheriff's Office

A pilot survived crashing into dense woods in New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday afternoon, setting off a blind ground search that ended only when a sheriff’s helicopter spotted the wreckage from the sky.

The alert sounded at 2:22 p.m. when air traffic controllers at New Smyrna Beach tower lost contact with the aircraft. Responders on the ground rushed toward the area, but thick tree cover obscured the site, leaving crews searching blind.

The breakthrough came from above. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air One, swept the canopy, caught sight of the downed plane, and touched down nearby.

When the flight crew reached the crumpled fuselage, they found the pilot — the sole person on board — conscious and talking despite suffering serious injuries.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office

First responders from New Smyrna Beach Police and Fire, Volusia County Fire Rescue, Volusia County EMS, Port Orange Police, and the sheriff’s office converged on the remote coordinates to cut the injured pilot free from the wreckage.

Once extricated, the pilot was loaded back into Air One and flown directly to an area trauma center.

Authorities have not yet released the pilot’s name or the cause of the crash.

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