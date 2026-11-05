Pacific On Overdrive: El Niño Unleashes A Relentless, Record-Smashing Hurricane Season

AccuWeather

The eastern and central Pacific Ocean has barely caught its breath this year. Powered by the warm currents of an intensifying El Niño, the basin is churning through one of the most violent and persistent hurricane seasons modern meteorologists have ever tracked—and the calendar still has weeks left to run.

AccuWeather data reveals that the 2026 season has already toppled records for storm endurance and raw power well before the official Nov. 30 finish line.

The driving force sits beneath the waves. While El Niño tends to smother storm development on the Atlantic side by ramping up hostile wind shear, it does the exact opposite in the Pacific, effectively supercharging the water and clearing out atmospheric roadblocks.

“El Niño’s warmer Pacific waters and favorable wind patterns can fuel powerful, long-lasting hurricanes,” said AccuWeather expert meteorologist Tyler Roys. “At the same time, it typically increases wind shear over the Atlantic, where changes in wind speed or direction can disrupt storms. This helps explain the contrast between the two regions.”

The sheer persistence of these systems has rewritten the history books. Hurricanes have occupied Pacific waters for a cumulative 76.25 days so far, blowing past the previous high of 68.25 days logged in 2018. When looking at all named systems, storms have been spinning across the map for 157.25 days, topping a 34-year-old benchmark of 153.7 days set back in 1992. Because these tallies count systems cumulatively, two separate storms spinning on a single afternoon count as two full storm days.

Rip Current, Red Flag (File)

Even more telling is the metric forecasters use to measure total muscle: Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or ACE. Combining how hard a storm blows with how long it survives, Pacific ACE spiked to 354.1 by Nov. 2. That total easily eclipses the prior full-season record of 318.1 from 2018.

So far, 24 named systems have roared to life, tying 2026 for the third-most active season on record in the eastern and central Pacific.

Those numbers have carried real-world fallout on land. The Hawaiian Islands felt the reach of systems Lala, Lowell, and Nolo earlier in the year. Along the coast of Mexico, storms Polo, Rachel, and Simon triggered heavy surf and flooding before pumping massive corridors of tropical moisture straight into the southwestern desert of the United States.

With warm water still in place and several weeks left on the meteorological calendar, forecasters warn the basin’s record books may not be finished yet.

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Pacific On Overdrive: El Niño Unleashes A Relentless, Record-Smashing Hurricane Season