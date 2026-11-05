Lame-Duck Mutiny: Ousted Republican Targets Defense Chief Hegseth As Capitol Hill Braces For January Shake-Up

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie is not leaving quietly. Having lost his primary earlier this year following a concerted campaign by President Donald Trump to drive him out of office, the libertarian-leaning Republican is spending his final weeks in Congress taking dead aim at the administration’s top military leader.

When lawmakers return to Capitol Hill next week, Massie plans to trigger a House floor vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Under House rules, privileged resolutions can bypass leadership’s grip and force members on the record, and despite the GOP’s paper-thin majority, sources told CNN they expect the measure to reach the floor.

The move lands in the immediate shockwave of midterm election defeats that have sparked open finger-pointing within the Republican ranks. Backbenchers and party figures have increasingly pinned voter backlash on the unpopular, grinding conflict in Iran, turning Hegseth into a prime target for internal fury.

Massie made clear his target is as much his own party establishment as it is the Pentagon chief.

Pete Hegseth

“Tonight’s outcome isn’t about placing faith in Democrats or socialist principles; it’s about holding Republicans accountable for betraying their promises,” Massie wrote on social media.

The tremors extend well beyond Massie’s rebellion. Prospective 2028 presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. JD Vance, have steadily worked to put daylight between themselves and the administration’s handling of the war in Iran. Inside the White House, Hegseth’s foothold appears shaky: CBS News reported that Trump has begun quietly floating names with advisers about whether to pull the plug and replace his defense chief before lawmakers force his hand.

Even if Massie pushes an impeachment article through the House, Senate conviction would require a steep two-thirds supermajority, a barrier that makes removal almost impossible. But Massie’s floor maneuver may just be the opening salvo.

Come January, Democrats take the gavels in both chambers, and a lineup of senior administration officials is already waiting in the crosshairs. Lawmakers have previously drafted impeachment resolutions targeting Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon. While those resolutions languished under Republican control, they now serve as ready-made blueprints for incoming committee chairs armed with subpoena power.

At the center of the storm sits Trump himself. Impeached twice by a Democratic House during his first term—first over aid to Ukraine, then over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—Trump was acquitted both times by a Senate short of the two-thirds threshold. With at least four fresh impeachment resolutions already drafted and waiting in the wings, the incoming Democratic majorities are signaling that the next two years will look far less like routine governance and far more like an unrelenting oversight gauntlet.

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Lame-Duck Mutiny: Ousted Republican Targets Defense Chief Hegseth As Capitol Hill Braces For January Shake-Up