Florida Gov. DeSantis Torches Washington Republicans After Midterm Disaster: ‘They Didn’t Deliver’

Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unloaded on congressional Republicans following a disastrous midterm election night, blaming party leaders on Capitol Hill for failing to deliver on campaign promises and pushing their own base away from the polls.

Appearing on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” a fiery DeSantis framed the nationwide Democratic sweep as an “extinction-level event” for the GOP, warning that wipeouts in anchor states like Texas signal that the party is on the verge of becoming nationally unviable.

His diagnosis was blunt: Republican voters didn’t just get beat by energized Democrats; they stayed home in disgust.

“I’d love to see all this great stuff being done,” DeSantis said. “I just never saw an indication that they did it. And look, this midterm, no question, was a rebuke of the president and the Congress by Democrats, Independents, and some Republicans that crossed over. But a lot of our voters who stayed home, they stayed home because they were frustrated with the lack of productivity from Republicans in the House and Senate.”

DeSantis targeted congressional leadership for failing to push bold conservative policy when they held the gavel. He blasted lawmakers for not shutting down H-1B visas, failing to strip federal court authority over deportation proceedings, and refusing to write Donald Trump’s border executive orders into permanent federal law.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Stephen A. Smith Show)

“They were promised big things, and they didn’t deliver it,” DeSantis said. “So it’s really both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue. It’s not just one.”

While red bastions like Texas saw a 20-point swing that toppled the governor’s mansion and handed Democrats the state House, Florida managed to build a wall against the wave. Republican Byron Donalds captured the governor’s race to succeed DeSantis, the GOP swept statewide cabinet seats, and the party held on to a 26-14 supermajority in the state Senate.

DeSantis said Florida’s survival came down to aggressive planning and voter trust. Early in the fall, he warned candidates across the state to shave 10 points off Trump’s previous 13-point margin as their baseline. A DeSantis-backed property tax cut on the ballot also helped drive conservative turnout to the polls to blunt the impact.

Addressing questions about Florida’s newly drawn congressional map—where Democrats claimed three of four newly minted seats and led in the fourth—DeSantis pushed back against the narrative of a stumble. He argued the court-ordered redraw actually protected the GOP from what would have been a two-seat drop under the previous boundaries, allowing Florida Republicans to “hold serve” at 20 seats despite facing the worst midterm headwinds since Watergate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

With Democrats poised to take over the Senate majority in January, DeSantis issued an urgent marching order for the final weeks of the lame-duck session: pack the courts while there is still time.

“I’d roll in cots to the U.S. Senate cloakroom,” DeSantis said. “I’d have them work around the clock because you are not going to be able to confirm any conservative judges starting January 3rd for the remainder of President Trump’s term.”

Warning that picking up Democratic crossover votes for conservative nominees will be virtually impossible next year, DeSantis told party leaders they have only weeks left to act: “You cannot leave anything on the table.”

READ: Florida Jury Takes Just 720 Seconds To Convict Man In 56-Gram Fentanyl Bust

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Florida Gov. DeSantis Torches Washington Republicans After Midterm Disaster: ‘They Didn’t Deliver’