The $360 Billion AI Cliff: Why The Tech Boom Could Leave 41 Nations In The Dust

Artificial Intelligence (Unsplash)

Artificial intelligence is poised to create fortunes over the next decade, but almost all of that wealth is on track to land in the pockets of just a few countries.

A sweeping study of 56 Commonwealth nations released Thursday reveals an economic divide worth roughly $360 billion—a sum equal to the entire yearly output of Egypt or Chile, and more than double what the world’s wealthiest nations hand out in foreign aid each year.

According to the Ayre Index, which analyzed conditions for 732 million young people aged 15 to 29 across 1,128 data sources, the coming wave of automation threatens to pull wealthy countries into an unprecedented windfall while leaving developing economies stranded.

Using economic models developed by the International Monetary Fund, researchers mapped out what the next decade looks like. For the 15 Commonwealth nations deemed ready for AI, the technology could add an estimated $389.2 billion to their collective gross domestic product. For the remaining 41 countries falling short of the benchmark, that windfall shrinks to just $29.2 billion.

The gap comes down to a harsh reality: having a phone with a signal is not the same as being prepared for an automated future.

In Togo, 4G towers cover 99.7% of the population, yet less than half of young people actually go online. In Malawi, where power lines reach barely 15% of homes, internet use among youth stalls at 27%. In Papua New Guinea, buying enough mobile data to keep up eats up nearly a third of a low-income family’s earnings.

The index places Singapore at the top with a score of 77.6 out of 100, followed closely by Malta, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada. At the very bottom sits Malawi at 26.3, trailing just behind Lesotho at 27.8. Across all 21 African member states in the Commonwealth, only three—Mauritius, South Africa, and Nigeria—scraped past the readiness cutoff.

Yet the findings show that ambition among youth is running far ahead of basic infrastructure. In surveys reviewed by researchers, nine out of ten young Nigerians and three out of four young Bangladeshis said they plan to use AI for work or study in the coming year. When researchers tested their conventional digital skills, however, Nigeria scored a 0.8 out of 10, while Bangladesh managed a 2.3.

Even countries that clear the technical hurdles face massive social roadblocks. South Africa cleared the study’s benchmark, yet nearly half its young workforce is without a job. In India, which placed 11th overall, 85% of young people work in the informal economy, selling goods or labor without contracts, steady pay, or safety nets.

Antiguan-Canadian entrepreneur Calvin Ayre, whose think tank authored the report, warned that governments cannot afford to wait and see how the chips fall.

Mr Calvin Ayre with Gaston Browne, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, at CHOGM 2026

“I’ve spent my life in businesses where new technology changes everything, and I know you can’t stand still,” Ayre said. “AI is going to change how we work, how we do business and how wealth is created. But this is not a race that only the biggest or richest countries can win. What matters is giving young people the skills and the chance to get ahead—whether to start businesses, find jobs or build something for themselves.”

Ayre added: “Some Commonwealth countries are ahead, others have catching up to do. Nobody can afford to be complacent. That’s why we created this Index. It shows countries where they stand, what they’re getting right and where they need to do better. Governments now have to decide what they’re going to do about it.”

Compounding the problem is an absence of hard data. Most governments do not actually know how their younger citizens are using AI, or whether they understand it at all. Host nation Antigua and Barbuda landed at 27th place, yet researchers found usable data for only 41 of the study’s 102 benchmark indicators. Caribbean neighbors like The Bahamas, Dominica, and Saint Kitts and Nevis lacked records for dozens of key metrics.

Speaking at the launch at the Five Islands Campus in Antigua, University of the West Indies Principal C. Justin Robinson stressed that developing nations cannot settle for being passive customers of foreign technology.

“We need to make sure that the next generation will be able to do more than just consume AI products made elsewhere,” Robinson said. “Access must come with its own agency and a real equitable stake in how these systems are governed.”

Robinson warned that the window to act is closing fast: “Young people need to be equipped to question these new tools, to improve them and to be supported in building alternatives suited to their own needs. Whether that happens, will depend on choices made now. This index gives us a clearer view of where those choices are most urgent. We should use it.”

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The $360 Billion AI Cliff: Why The Tech Boom Could Leave 41 Nations In The Dust