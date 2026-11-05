Airplane (Unsplash)

Fighter jets roared into the skies across Europe on Thursday after a coordinated barrage of hoax bomb threats targeted more than a dozen commercial flights, triggering emergency landings, tarmac lockdowns, and tense security sweeps across multiple nations.

The scares hit planes departing major hubs—including Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan, Copenhagen, and Warsaw.

In western France, a French warplane intercepted an Aer Lingus flight bound for Rome from Dublin, escorting the 151 passengers and six crew members down to a Normandy military air base, where bomb disposal units combed the aircraft with sniffer dogs. Over Italy, air force jets escorted a Finnair flight into Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport following a threatening email, while Bulgarian fighters guided three Sofia-bound Ryanair planes to emergency touch-downs.

By Thursday afternoon, bomb squads confirmed that every threat was a false alarm, with zero explosives discovered.

British Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander slammed the incidents as “malicious hoaxes,” coming on the heels of a similar wave of airborne scares earlier in the week. While EU officials activated aviation security protocols, European Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas cautioned that it remains too early to link the disruptions to a cyberattack or wider hybrid campaign.

Despite the widespread diversions and delays, authorities reported no injuries.

Airplane Flying (File)

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Fighter Jets Scramble Across Europe As Wave Of Hoax Bomb Threats Ground Flights