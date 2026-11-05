Mosquito (Unsplash)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Helicopters will fly low over sections of Clearwater and St. Petersburg on Thursday as county officials launch aerial treatments targeting mosquito larvae to curb the spread of dengue fever.

Pinellas County Mosquito Control and Lee County Mosquito Control are teaming up to run the operation. Mapping flights start between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. over the St. Petersburg area, with liquid larvicide spraying scheduled to follow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. County officials noted that spraying will not begin before 9 a.m.

Crews will apply a fine mist made with Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, commonly called Bti. The naturally occurring soil bacterium targets developing mosquito larvae in standing water and serves as the active ingredient found in commercial mosquito dunks and bits.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Bti poses no health risks to people, and county officials said residents do not need to take any special precautions during or after the flights.

Mosquito (Unsplash)

Residents should expect loud engine noise and low-altitude flight paths as crews navigate designated treatment zones. County officials said the low flight patterns allow the mist to settle into standing water pockets where larvae hatch.

Maps showing the designated treatment zones are available on the aerial tab at Pinellas.gov/mosquito-control-treatments. Residents can sign up for neighborhood spray alerts through Pinellas.gov/Alert-Pinellas or find details on county dengue prevention efforts at Pinellas.gov/Dengue.

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Low-Flying Helicopters To Spray Mosquito Larvae Across Clearwater And St. Petersburg On Thursday