Florida Jury Takes Just 720 Seconds To Convict Man In 56-Gram Fentanyl Bust

Robert James Wright Jr.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – It took a Hernando County jury roughly 720 seconds to decide the fate of Robert James Wright Jr.

After just 12 minutes of deliberation Wednesday, jurors handed down a guilty verdict against the 47-year-old for trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. With the felony conviction in hand, Wright now stares down a mandatory minimum of 25 years in state prison when he stands for sentencing on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.

The case against Wright unraveled from a roadside stop back in July 2025. Hernando County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car simply because of a broken taillight. Wright was riding in the passenger seat.

Things escalated quickly on the shoulder of the road. Deputies ordered both occupants out after spotting signs of impairment in the driver and noticing that Wright was riding without a seat belt.

Wright agreed to a pat-down, assuring deputies he had nothing illegal on him. Instead, hands in his front pockets turned up a digital scale and a pill bottle. Wright immediately pushed back, claiming the bottle belonged to a friend and that he was merely holding onto it. Inside, wrapped in a clear plastic baggie, were alprazolam pills—several chopped into halves and quarters in a pattern investigators recognized as hallmark street-level packaging.

Jail (Unsplash)

Deputies handcuffed Wright and drove him to the Hernando County Detention Facility. But the real discovery came behind bars.

During an intake search at the jail, detention staff discovered that Wright had smuggled in a larger plastic bag containing several smaller baggies of white and pink powder. Field tests delivered the verdict deputies suspected: fentanyl. In total, the powder weighed 56.3 grams—an amount capable of delivering thousands of fatal doses.

“Fentanyl is a very, very dangerous drug and that’s why it contributes to the majority of opioid overdose deaths in our nation,” 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson said. “Just two to three milligrams of fentanyl, which is approximately the size of a few grains of table salt, can induce respiratory issues, cardiac arrest, and possibly death. In conducting this traffic stop and arresting the defendant, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has saved countless lives.”

Assistant State Attorneys Lyndsey Pruett and Kasey Whitson prosecuted the state’s case, leaving the jury with so few doubts that they were back in the courtroom almost as soon as they left it.

READ: Bodycam Released After Security Guard Kills Gunman In Fatal Tampa Citibank Shooting

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Sign up: Subscribe to our free newsletter for a curated selection of top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Florida Jury Takes Just 720 Seconds To Convict Man In 56-Gram Fentanyl Bust