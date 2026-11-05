Young Gun Buyers Win In Court, But A Legal Catch Keeps Most Out In The Cold

Handgun (Source: Unsplash)

A federal court ruled that young adults have a constitutional right to buy handguns, but walking into a gun shop to pick one up still depends on where you live, when you joined a gun club, and whether you trust an informal promise from Washington.

Gun rights groups filed a sharp reply brief with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, demanding judges fix what they call a bizarre and unworkable compromise handed down by a federal district court earlier this year.

The dispute began in 2020 as FPC v. ATF, a lawsuit challenging federal laws that bar 18-to-20-year-olds from buying handguns from licensed dealers. In 2025, a three-judge panel on the 5th Circuit agreed with the challengers, declaring the ban an unconstitutional violation of the Second Amendment and ordering the district judge to enter a final order.

When that order arrived on Jan. 27, 2026, it came with tight strings attached. The district judge granted an injunction blocking enforcement, but only for people who lived in Texas, Mississippi, or Louisiana, and only if they were already paid-up members of the plaintiff groups on the day of the ruling.

That carve-out left young adults elsewhere—and anyone who turned 18 after the decision—completely locked out.

Handgun (UnSplash File)

The Second Amendment Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition, and the Louisiana Shooting Association quickly appealed the narrow relief. What followed was a legal tangle: the federal government published an internal policy saying it would no longer enforce the under-21 handgun ban anywhere in the United States, arguing the shift made the court fight pointless. Yet, government attorneys kept fighting the appeal to ensure the formal court order didn’t expand.

Advocates argue a department policy paper is far too fragile to protect a constitutional freedom.

“What’s at issue here are the fundamental rights of young adults all over the country,” said Bill Sack, senior director of legal operations for the Second Amendment Foundation. “The government’s position is that it agrees with both SAF and the Fifth Circuit that the law is unconstitutional, but because it now recommends not enforcing the ban against anyone the case should be moot. Out of the other corner of its mouth, however, the government is fighting tooth and nail to have the injunctive relief that we won at the district court – which prevents that same enforcement – from being expanded to protect more people. Today’s brief explains exactly why the government’s present policy of non-enforcement is insufficiently permanent, and why our members need, and in fact deserve, the protection of a court order.”

The groups also pointed out that day-to-day operations at gun counters haven’t changed. In their brief, the attorneys noted that “the Government has offered no evidence that the actual defendant in this case, ATF, has ceased enforcement or instructed licensed dealers to process handgun purchases by 18-to-20-year-olds.”

For the groups that brought the suit six years ago, the calendar math behind the lower court’s ruling makes the decision even harder to swallow.

“If the government had its way, the 18-year-old SAF members who could take advantage of the injunction would have been members when they were 12 years old, and that’s just preposterous,” said Alan M. Gottlieb, the foundation’s founder and executive vice president. “This case has dragged on long enough, and it’s time the government accepts defeat and allows this unconstitutional law to end up where it belongs – in the wastebin of history.”

The 5th Circuit will now decide whether the promise of non-enforcement settles the matter or whether judges must issue a sweeping order that binds the ATF nationwide.

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Young Gun Buyers Win In Court, But A Legal Catch Keeps Most Out In The Cold