Road Work, Lane Closures (Unsplash)

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa drivers face lane closures on two separate roads starting Thursday as city crews work on the local water distribution system.

According to the Tampa Water Department, maintenance work began at 9 a.m. along South Dale Mabry Highway and North Boulevard. Both projects are scheduled to finish by 4 p.m. Friday, though completion times depend on the weather.

On South Dale Mabry Highway, crews shut down the outside northbound lane between West Ballast Point Boulevard and West Marlin Avenue. The closure will remain in place through Friday afternoon, and city officials noted that closure setups could shift as the job progresses. Barricades and directional signs are set up in the corridor to help guide drivers, and the city asks motorists to seek alternate routes and use caution.

Across town, a separate project closed the northbound lane of North Boulevard between West River Heights Avenue and West North Bay Street. That closure runs daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barricades and flaggers are on site to direct two-way traffic through the work zone.

The department said normal traffic patterns should resume on both corridors by late Friday afternoon.

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Road Work, Lane Closures (Unsplash)

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Tampa Traffic Alert: Water Department Work Shuts Lanes On Dale Mabry, North Boulevard