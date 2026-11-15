Tampa’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re bedside, clinic‑focused, or ready for leadership. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: BayCare Health System / BayCare Medical Group

BayCare Health System / Location: Tampa, FL (St. Joseph’s Hospital)

Type: Full-time, 100% ambulatory

Salary: Not listed

This role is mostly clinical (90%) with 10% protected academic time, precepting residents in a new Internal Medicine Residency clinic. Strong fit if you’re BC/BE in Internal Medicine or Family Medicine and want teaching, community care, and a big benefits package (sign-on, relocation, retirement match, CME, and more).

Employer: US Fertility / Shady Grove Fertility

Location: Westshore, Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:00am–4:00pm, weekend/holiday rotation

Hands-on MA role in a busy fertility practice with lots of phlebotomy, patient check-in/out, vitals, and procedure support. Good for someone with strong phlebotomy skills, EMR comfort, and interest in reproductive medicine; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition support.

Note: There is a duplicate posting for this same Medical Assistant role via Shady Grove Fertility; it’s the same job.

Employer: US Fertility / Shady Grove Fertility

Location: Westshore, Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:00am–4:00pm, weekend/holiday rotation

Lead case management and coordination for fertility patients, including education, monitoring treatment plans, and communicating results and orders. Best for an RN (BSN preferred) with women’s health or IVF interest who wants close patient relationships plus strong benefits and career growth.

Employer: HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a Clinical Nurse Coordinator/charge role on an inpatient behavioral health unit, overseeing shift operations, staff support, and patient flow. Requires RN license, BLS (within 30 days), Nonviolent Crisis Intervention (within 6 months) and offers robust HCA benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance.

Employer: HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate and educate bariatric and spine patients and staff, support support-groups, and help shape program workflows and outcomes. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in a healthcare field, bariatric/spine OR or program experience, and a FL RN or Dietitian license, and want a daytime, program-focused role with full HCA benefits.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $40.00/hour, based on experience and skill level

Work on advanced neuro cases (MRIs, spinal surgeries, seizure management) with heavy anesthesia and critical care responsibilities. Great for experienced vet techs who want specialty-level medicine, CE support, pet perks, flexible schedules, and strong medical/retirement benefits.

Employer: Two Chairs

Location: Tampa, FL (remote team leadership)

Type: Listed as Part-time , schedule described as Full-time, Mon–Fri, no weekends

Listed as , schedule described as Compensation Range: Approx. $101,619 – $175,275+ (varies by location zone)

Lead 30–40 remote psychiatric providers, keep a small caseload, and drive quality, operations, and product feedback in a tech-forward mental health company. Best for a PMHNP-BC with MSN, 2+ years managing psych providers, multi-state licensure (or willing), and comfort with data and remote leadership.

Employer: Alessi Functional Health (Ascend Functional Health)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Base $60,000 + uncapped commission; potential $100K+ year 1, up to ~$250K

Chiropractic role built around running the clinical side of a practice without owning it—you handle consults, care plans, and treatment while they handle business and marketing. Designed for a Florida-licensed DC who is competitive, coachable, comfortable with financial conversations, and wants a long-term path to leadership and possible equity.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page. Keep your resume handy and send a quick application while the listings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.