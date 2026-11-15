Tampa’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from fashion to fuel stops. Here are several roles where you can work with people, build skills, and grow.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: 7805 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers order pizza in-store and by phone, handle cash, and keep the store clean and stocked. Good fit if you want flexible hours, fast pace, and a place to grow into management.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: 5801 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar role at a different location: take orders, solve customer issues, and help make pizzas. Great if you want a second job or something that works around school.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: 8206 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a busy store team, from answering phones to food prep and cleaning. You’ll get on-the-job training and a clear path to move up.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the guest experience across salon, makeup, and retail teams while driving sales and Net Promoter Score. Ideal for someone with 2–3+ years retail management and a passion for beauty and coaching a team.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run one of the busiest departments in the store—ordering, inventory, freshness, and leading the produce team. Comes with store discount, DailyPay access, benefits, and growth opportunities for those who love healthy food and fast-paced work.

Employer: kate spade new york

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Salary: $15.00–$19.50/hour

Style customers, suggest full looks, and keep the sales floor and stockroom running smoothly. Great for fashion lovers with prior retail experience who can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 14611 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613

Type: Listed as Full-time (description notes part-time time type)

Listed as (description notes part-time time type) Salary: Not listed

Work the register, help with the food program, and keep the store looking sharp while serving lots of customers. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, and 401(k) with match for flexible, friendly team players.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Volunteer / Training Program

Salary: Unpaid (training-focused)

Join a structured training program to build core customer service skills through coursework, mentorship, and real-world practice. Good option if you’re new to customer support and want experience to help land your first paid role.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15–$19/hour

Handle checkout, stock shelves, build displays, and help in photo and web pickup. Solid choice if you want a big-name employer with training, benefits, and flexible hours.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: International Plaza, Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.25/hour base + commission (3%–14.5% depending on merchandise)

Sell accessories in-store and digitally, build a client base, and use social media to drive sales. Includes sign-on bonus opportunity, benefits, and merchandise discount for fashion-forward, goal-driven sellers.

Employer: Kangaroo Express

Location: Tampa, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $12–$13/hour

Run the register, handle fuel console and lottery, receive deliveries, and keep the store clean and safe. Good for someone dependable who wants steady hours and hands-on retail experience.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.