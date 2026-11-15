undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tampa
🛒 Tampa Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Tampa’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from fashion to fuel stops. Here are several roles where you can work with people, build skills, and grow.
Customer Service Rep – Palm River Rd
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: 7805 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers order pizza in-store and by phone, handle cash, and keep the store clean and stocked. Good fit if you want flexible hours, fast pace, and a place to grow into management.
Customer Service Rep – N Florida Ave
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: 5801 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar role at a different location: take orders, solve customer issues, and help make pizzas. Great if you want a second job or something that works around school.
Customer Service Rep – W Waters Ave
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: 8206 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a busy store team, from answering phones to food prep and cleaning. You’ll get on-the-job training and a clear path to move up.
Experience Manager
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the guest experience across salon, makeup, and retail teams while driving sales and Net Promoter Score. Ideal for someone with 2–3+ years retail management and a passion for beauty and coaching a team.
Assistant Produce Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run one of the busiest departments in the store—ordering, inventory, freshness, and leading the produce team. Comes with store discount, DailyPay access, benefits, and growth opportunities for those who love healthy food and fast-paced work.
Temporary Associate / Stylist
- Employer: kate spade new york
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time, Temporary
- Salary: $15.00–$19.50/hour
Style customers, suggest full looks, and keep the sales floor and stockroom running smoothly. Great for fashion lovers with prior retail experience who can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 14611 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613
- Type: Listed as Full-time (description notes part-time time type)
- Salary: Not listed
Work the register, help with the food program, and keep the store looking sharp while serving lots of customers. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, and 401(k) with match for flexible, friendly team players.
Customer Service Trainee (Volunteer Program)
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Volunteer / Training Program
- Salary: Unpaid (training-focused)
Join a structured training program to build core customer service skills through coursework, mentorship, and real-world practice. Good option if you’re new to customer support and want experience to help land your first paid role.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15–$19/hour
Handle checkout, stock shelves, build displays, and help in photo and web pickup. Solid choice if you want a big-name employer with training, benefits, and flexible hours.
Commission Sales – Accessories (International Plaza)
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: International Plaza, Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15.25/hour base + commission (3%–14.5% depending on merchandise)
Sell accessories in-store and digitally, build a client base, and use social media to drive sales. Includes sign-on bonus opportunity, benefits, and merchandise discount for fashion-forward, goal-driven sellers.
Store Associate
- Employer: Kangaroo Express
- Location: Tampa, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $12–$13/hour
Run the register, handle fuel console and lottery, receive deliveries, and keep the store clean and safe. Good for someone dependable who wants steady hours and hands-on retail experience.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.