Tampa’s been busy lately, and so has the road. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving gigs here right now, from local pizza runs to high-mile OTR.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Tampa, FL (South Tampa – W Gandy Blvd)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (tips + mileage typical, but not stated)

Not listed (tips + mileage typical, but not stated) Fun, fast-paced delivery job where you use your own car, earn tips, and help in-store between runs. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, insurance, reliable vehicle, and safe driving record.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Pay: Competitive salary + 401(k) with match, profit sharing, health & life insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement (exact dollar amount not listed)

Competitive salary + (exact dollar amount not listed) Cover different delivery routes for a uniform/service company, building relationships with regular business customers. Good fit if you like variety, steady weekday hours, and benefits plus growth opportunities.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Tampa, FL (travel nationwide)

Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: About $1,350–$1,650 per week + $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers, performance pay, and annual bonus potential

+ for experienced drivers, performance pay, and annual bonus potential Fly out to different parts of the country, haul building materials on flatbeds, and get paid flights plus keep your frequent flyer miles. Requires CDL-A, 3+ months experience, and willingness to be out about 3 weeks at a time.

Employer: GEX Transport

Location: Tampa, FL (OTR, 48 states, no NYC)

Type: Full-time OTR

Full-time OTR Pay: $1,675–$2,300 per week + $750 CSA bonus

+ Run 2,500–3,000 miles/week, stay out 21 days, then fly home for 7 days off. Needs CDL-A, 8+ months OTR or regional experience, clean MVR, and ability to pass DOT drug tests. Contact info is listed in the posting for quick follow-up.

Employer: Unique Freight Carrier

Location: Tampa, FL (OTR, all 48 states)

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: $0.80–$0.85/mile , about $2,400–$2,975+ per week at 3,000–3,500 miles; ad also notes $2,800–$3,500/week range

, about at 3,000–3,500 miles; ad also notes range High-mile OTR dry van with no forced dispatch, pets and passengers allowed, and paid travel to orientation in the Chicago area. Requires CDL-A, 2+ years verifiable OTR, clean record (no DUI ever), and 3+ weeks out at a time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.