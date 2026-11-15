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Tampa
📋 Tampa admin & clerical jobs – multiple roles up to $109K
5 days ago
Tampa’s admin scene is busy right now, from universities to hotels and big firms. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
Staff Assistant II, UTampa Online
- Employer: University of Tampa
- Location: Tampa, FL (on campus, in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports UTampa Online with scheduling, tracking online course development in Excel, budget help, and event coordination. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, a couple years of admin experience, and enjoy data, reports, and working in higher ed.
Assistant, Administrative-I
- Employer: Simon Property Group (International Plaza)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support mall management with AP/AR, office admin, marketing events, and short-term leasing paperwork. Great if you’ve got 2–4 years office experience, like numbers and reports, and want a part-time role in a busy retail environment.
Safety Admin
- Employer: ACF Industrial Energy
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend admin work with safety and compliance: manage OSHA records, training schedules, inspections, PPE inventory, and safety reporting across multiple sites. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, 1–3 years in safety/operations, and don’t mind occasional site visits.
Executive Concierge – PST
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $35,500 – $109,120 (plus bonus eligible, benefits)
High-level admin support for senior leaders: calendar and travel management, meetings across time zones, confidential documents, expenses, and guest services. Good for someone with strong executive-assistant skills who’s comfortable juggling fast-changing priorities.
Office Manager
- Employer: Tampa Shell Contractors
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $20 – $24/hour, about 40 hours/week, paid time off
Run the office for a construction company: permits, vendor accounts, document control, scheduling, and keeping licenses/insurance current. Great if you’re organized, strong with Excel/Word, and comfortable coordinating with suppliers and subcontractors.
Front Desk Receptionist / Night Auditor
- Employer: Motel 6
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person
- Pay: $15 – $16/hour
Handle check-ins/outs, payments, guest questions, and night audit duties while keeping the front desk calm and welcoming. Best for someone with 1+ year hotel experience who likes people and can handle late or overnight shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can often grow into the role.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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