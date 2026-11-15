Tampa’s admin scene is busy right now, from universities to hotels and big firms. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: University of Tampa

University of Tampa Location: Tampa, FL (on campus, in person)

(on campus, in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports UTampa Online with scheduling, tracking online course development in Excel, budget help, and event coordination. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, a couple years of admin experience, and enjoy data, reports, and working in higher ed.

Employer: Simon Property Group (International Plaza)

(International Plaza) Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support mall management with AP/AR, office admin, marketing events, and short-term leasing paperwork. Great if you’ve got 2–4 years office experience, like numbers and reports, and want a part-time role in a busy retail environment.

Employer: ACF Industrial Energy

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend admin work with safety and compliance: manage OSHA records, training schedules, inspections, PPE inventory, and safety reporting across multiple sites. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, 1–3 years in safety/operations, and don’t mind occasional site visits.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $35,500 – $109,120 (plus bonus eligible, benefits)

High-level admin support for senior leaders: calendar and travel management, meetings across time zones, confidential documents, expenses, and guest services. Good for someone with strong executive-assistant skills who’s comfortable juggling fast-changing priorities.

Employer: Tampa Shell Contractors

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20 – $24/hour, about 40 hours/week, paid time off

Run the office for a construction company: permits, vendor accounts, document control, scheduling, and keeping licenses/insurance current. Great if you’re organized, strong with Excel/Word, and comfortable coordinating with suppliers and subcontractors.

Employer: Motel 6

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Full-time or Part-time, in person Pay: $15 – $16/hour

Handle check-ins/outs, payments, guest questions, and night audit duties while keeping the front desk calm and welcoming. Best for someone with 1+ year hotel experience who likes people and can handle late or overnight shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can often grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.