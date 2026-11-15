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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Tampa Neighborhoods
Tampa neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look before they’re gone.
Curbside Alert – Free Metal Pool Rails
Item: Galvanized steel pool rails / free metal
Condition: Some pieces are rusted, but most are in great shape. Bring gloves to handle the metal.
Location: 4017 N Branch Ave, Old Seminole Heights, Tampa, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Metal is out curbside, so you can likely just drive by and pick it up. Good for scrap, projects, or repairs if you can sort through the better pieces.
Graco Jogging Stroller
Item: Graco jogging stroller
Condition: Good condition with sturdy wheels and comfortable seating
Location: Cherry Creek, Tampa, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Nice option for walks or runs with your little one. Check the listing for any extra photos or details before pickup.
7.5 ft Braxton LED Pre-Lit Tree
Item: Home Accents Holiday 7.5 ft Braxton LED Pre-Lit Tree
Lights: 1,250 warm white lights; some don’t work and others are dim
Location: Northdale – Golf Course, Tampa, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Great if you want a tall tree and don’t mind fixing or adding your own lights. Pre-lit design, but expect to do a little troubleshooting.
Random Halloween Stuff + Cardboard Cat House
Item: Random Halloween decorations plus a cardboard cat house from Aldi’s
Condition: Items were never really used
Location: Arbor Greene, Tampa, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Nice little bundle if you want to build up your Halloween stash and give your cat a fun cardboard house at the same time.
Full Size Wood Bed Frame with Underdresser
Item: Full size wood bed frame with 8-drawer underdresser and storage space underneath
Includes: All parts except the mattress; has slats, so no box spring needed
Condition: Footboard door is broken but the poster says it can easily be fixed
Location: East Lake–Orient Park, Tampa, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Good pick if you need a full-size bed with built-in storage and don’t mind a small repair on the footboard.
Medical Supplies & Lawn Tools
Item: Mix of medical supplies and lawn tools
Condition: Described as good usable
Location: Tampa Heights, Tampa, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Listing covers both health-related items and yard tools. Check the post for exactly what’s included and arrange pickup with the poster.
Free items in Tampa tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.