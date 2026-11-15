Tampa neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look before they’re gone.

Item: Galvanized steel pool rails / free metal

Condition: Some pieces are rusted, but most are in great shape. Bring gloves to handle the metal.

Location: 4017 N Branch Ave, Old Seminole Heights, Tampa, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Metal is out curbside, so you can likely just drive by and pick it up. Good for scrap, projects, or repairs if you can sort through the better pieces.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Graco jogging stroller

Condition: Good condition with sturdy wheels and comfortable seating

Location: Cherry Creek, Tampa, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Nice option for walks or runs with your little one. Check the listing for any extra photos or details before pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Home Accents Holiday 7.5 ft Braxton LED Pre-Lit Tree

Lights: 1,250 warm white lights; some don’t work and others are dim

Location: Northdale – Golf Course, Tampa, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Great if you want a tall tree and don’t mind fixing or adding your own lights. Pre-lit design, but expect to do a little troubleshooting.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Random Halloween decorations plus a cardboard cat house from Aldi’s

Condition: Items were never really used

Location: Arbor Greene, Tampa, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Nice little bundle if you want to build up your Halloween stash and give your cat a fun cardboard house at the same time.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Full size wood bed frame with 8-drawer underdresser and storage space underneath

Includes: All parts except the mattress; has slats, so no box spring needed

Condition: Footboard door is broken but the poster says it can easily be fixed

Location: East Lake–Orient Park, Tampa, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Good pick if you need a full-size bed with built-in storage and don’t mind a small repair on the footboard.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Mix of medical supplies and lawn tools

Condition: Described as good usable

Location: Tampa Heights, Tampa, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Listing covers both health-related items and yard tools. Check the post for exactly what’s included and arrange pickup with the poster.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Tampa tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.