Tampa’s hands-on jobs are steady right now, with hotels, factories, and local services all needing reliable help. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Tampa, FL (Hilton Westshore)

(Hilton Westshore) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean and care for guest rooms and bathrooms to hotel standards, keep your cart and linen closets stocked, and handle special guest requests. Good fit if you like a steady routine, staying on your feet, and you’re comfortable working in both English and Spanish.

Employer: HEICO – Leader Tech, Inc.

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping machines, building systems, and the facility in good shape using tools from basic hand tools to testing devices. Great if you have 1–3 years of maintenance experience, can read manuals/blueprints, and like fixing mechanical and electrical issues in a climate-controlled plant.

Employer: Mommy and Me Landscaping Services

Location: Tampa Bay area, FL (Zephyrhills, Wesley Chapel, Lutz, Lakeland, Brandon, Riverview & nearby)

(Zephyrhills, Wesley Chapel, Lutz, Lakeland, Brandon, Riverview & nearby) Type: Contract – Independent Contractor

Pay: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour (approx., 50/50 split with company)

You bring your own tools, transportation, and crew (or just yourself), and they bring the clients and handle the paperwork and licensing. Good option if you want flexible hours and to work for yourself doing mowing, trimming, and general yard work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Tampa’s maintenance and grounds roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.