Tampa’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, good tips, and fun teams, there are several solid options hiring across the city.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: 7229 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run shifts, lead the crew, handle inventory and cash, and keep the store on point. Good fit if you want to grow fast into higher management or even franchise ownership.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: 11406 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same role at a different store: manage staff, costs, and customer service while keeping operations smooth. Strong path for anyone with leadership skills who likes a busy pizza shop vibe.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: 1702 N 50th St, Tampa, FL 33619

Type: Full-time

Salary: $800/week base + monthly bonus

Lead the whole store: hiring, training, food and labor costs, and guest experience. Great for experienced restaurant managers who want bonus potential and a clear growth path.

Employer: Vito's Pizza / Doormet Gourmet Cafe

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $19/hour

Evening shifts (about 4pm–9:30pm) in a small kitchen setting. Nice option if you want steady hours, solid hourly pay, and hands-on cooking without super late nights.

Employer: Vito's Pizza

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17–$18/hour

One open spot, mostly 5pm–9:30pm with some 9am–1pm shifts. You’ll keep the kitchen clean, help with prep, and jump on the sandwich station when needed.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise room attendants, inspect guest rooms and public areas, handle lost & found, and write work orders. Good step up if you’ve done hotel housekeeping and want a lead role.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse (Bloomin’ Brands)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Not listed (restaurant hourly role)

Not listed (restaurant hourly role) Salary: Varies by location + tips

You’ll be the face of takeout: taking orders, packing food, and running curbside with a smile. Comes with access to Bloomin’ Brands benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k if eligible).

Employer: 1Up Entertainment + Social

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Not listed (server role)

Not listed (server role) Salary: Not listed (tip-based)

High-volume, fun, game-focused venue looking for servers with 2+ years experience. Great if you like a lively atmosphere, VIP-style service, and building regulars.

Employer: Bavaro's

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $18–$22/hour

Greet guests, manage reservations (OpenTable), and use Toast POS at a well-known Neapolitan pizzeria. Offers health, vision, dental, PTO, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: District Tavern

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$18/hour (about 38 hours/week)

Keep dishes and kitchen areas clean while helping with basic prep. Good entry role if you want steady hours and to learn the back-of-house side.

Employer: Nail Boss Studio

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, Contract

Full-time, Contract Salary: $4,000–$6,000/month (from $1,000/week+)

Salon role for a tech skilled in Russian manicure, with a fully equipped station and steady clients. Nice fit if you want beauty-industry income with in-person regulars.

Employer: Not listed (Tampa venue)

Not listed (Tampa venue) Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time to near full-time (20–35 hrs/week)

Part-time to near full-time (20–35 hrs/week) Salary: $25–$35/hour

Mix cocktails, pour beer and wine, and run a clean, organized bar using POS systems. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.

Employer: Cigars International

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15/hour

Support bartenders at a huge cigar bar: stock ice and liquor, rotate kegs, clear tables, and keep the floor clean. Must be 21+ and okay with nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Noble Rice

Location: Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$21/hour

Fine-dining, Michelin-recommended Japanese spot with sushi, ramen, and omakase. Great for serious cooks who want to work with premium ingredients shipped weekly from Japan.

Employer: Noble Rice

Location: Tampa, FL 33602

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$20/hour

Follow prep lists, handle knife work and basic cooking, label and store product, and keep the kitchen spotless. Ideal if you’re organized and want to grow in a high-end kitchen.

Employer: The James Joyce Irish Pub

Location: Tampa, FL 33605

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $40–$60/hour

Pub role combining bartending and serving in a busy nightlife setting. You’ll craft drinks, run the floor, and use POS systems while working for strong tip potential.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.