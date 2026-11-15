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Tampa
🍽️ Tampa Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings This Week
5 days ago
Tampa’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, good tips, and fun teams, there are several solid options hiring across the city.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (N. Dale Mabry #1)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: 7229 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run shifts, lead the crew, handle inventory and cash, and keep the store on point. Good fit if you want to grow fast into higher management or even franchise ownership.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (N. Dale Mabry #2)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: 11406 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same role at a different store: manage staff, costs, and customer service while keeping operations smooth. Strong path for anyone with leadership skills who likes a busy pizza shop vibe.
General Manager – Domino’s (N 50th St)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: 1702 N 50th St, Tampa, FL 33619
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $800/week base + monthly bonus
Lead the whole store: hiring, training, food and labor costs, and guest experience. Great for experienced restaurant managers who want bonus potential and a clear growth path.
Line Cook
- Employer: Vito's Pizza / Doormet Gourmet Cafe
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $19/hour
Evening shifts (about 4pm–9:30pm) in a small kitchen setting. Nice option if you want steady hours, solid hourly pay, and hands-on cooking without super late nights.
Dishwasher / Prep Cook
- Employer: Vito's Pizza
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $17–$18/hour
One open spot, mostly 5pm–9:30pm with some 9am–1pm shifts. You’ll keep the kitchen clean, help with prep, and jump on the sandwich station when needed.
Housekeeping Floor Supervisor – Hilton Westshore
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise room attendants, inspect guest rooms and public areas, handle lost & found, and write work orders. Good step up if you’ve done hotel housekeeping and want a lead role.
To-Go Specialist
- Employer: Outback Steakhouse (Bloomin’ Brands)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Not listed (restaurant hourly role)
- Salary: Varies by location + tips
You’ll be the face of takeout: taking orders, packing food, and running curbside with a smile. Comes with access to Bloomin’ Brands benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k if eligible).
Experienced Server
- Employer: 1Up Entertainment + Social
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Not listed (server role)
- Salary: Not listed (tip-based)
High-volume, fun, game-focused venue looking for servers with 2+ years experience. Great if you like a lively atmosphere, VIP-style service, and building regulars.
Host
- Employer: Bavaro's
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $18–$22/hour
Greet guests, manage reservations (OpenTable), and use Toast POS at a well-known Neapolitan pizzeria. Offers health, vision, dental, PTO, employee discount, and flexible schedule.
Dishwasher / Food Prep
- Employer: District Tavern
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16–$18/hour (about 38 hours/week)
Keep dishes and kitchen areas clean while helping with basic prep. Good entry role if you want steady hours and to learn the back-of-house side.
Nail Technician – Russian Technique
- Employer: Nail Boss Studio
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Salary: $4,000–$6,000/month (from $1,000/week+)
Salon role for a tech skilled in Russian manicure, with a fully equipped station and steady clients. Nice fit if you want beauty-industry income with in-person regulars.
Bartender
- Employer: Not listed (Tampa venue)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time to near full-time (20–35 hrs/week)
- Salary: $25–$35/hour
Mix cocktails, pour beer and wine, and run a clean, organized bar using POS systems. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.
Part-Time Barback
- Employer: Cigars International
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15/hour
Support bartenders at a huge cigar bar: stock ice and liquor, rotate kegs, clear tables, and keep the floor clean. Must be 21+ and okay with nights, weekends, and holidays.
Cook – Noble Rice
- Employer: Noble Rice
- Location: Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18–$21/hour
Fine-dining, Michelin-recommended Japanese spot with sushi, ramen, and omakase. Great for serious cooks who want to work with premium ingredients shipped weekly from Japan.
Prep Cook – Noble Rice Channelside
- Employer: Noble Rice
- Location: Tampa, FL 33602
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18–$20/hour
Follow prep lists, handle knife work and basic cooking, label and store product, and keep the kitchen spotless. Ideal if you’re organized and want to grow in a high-end kitchen.
Bartender / Waiter
- Employer: The James Joyce Irish Pub
- Location: Tampa, FL 33605
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $40–$60/hour
Pub role combining bartending and serving in a busy nightlife setting. You’ll craft drinks, run the floor, and use POS systems while working for strong tip potential.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s still posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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