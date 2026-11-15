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Tampa
🚔 Tampa Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month
5 days ago
Tampa has a steady flow of public safety roles right now, from entry-level security to skilled technical work. If you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Security Officers Needed – South West Florida
- Employer: Security Solutions of America
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full and Part-Time
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, short & long term disability, incentive plans
This is a good fit if you have a Florida Class D license and want steady security work with benefits. You’ll patrol sites, monitor entrances, respond to alarms, and write reports while working with one of the faster-growing security companies.
Fire Alarm Service Technician
- Employer: A to Z Fire
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Contract, Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $36.00/hour (40 hours/week expected)
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, dental, vision, PTO, wellness program, professional development
Hands-on role for someone with 3+ years fire alarm experience and FASA/BASA. You’ll install, test, and service fire alarm systems in homes and businesses, with room to grow and bonus incentives for strong performance.
Lifeguard – PT
- Employer: MetroLagoons
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Part-time (listed as FT but titled PT; flexible schedules)
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Flexible schedules, employee assistance program, employee discount
Great for strong swimmers who enjoy working outdoors at resort-style lagoons. You’ll guard slides and water attractions, respond to emergencies, and get American Red Cross lifeguard training if you pass the swim test.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have multiple openings or related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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