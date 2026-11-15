Tampa has a steady flow of public safety roles right now, from entry-level security to skilled technical work. If you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Security Solutions of America

Security Solutions of America Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full and Part-Time

Full and Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, short & long term disability, incentive plans

This is a good fit if you have a Florida Class D license and want steady security work with benefits. You’ll patrol sites, monitor entrances, respond to alarms, and write reports while working with one of the faster-growing security companies.

Employer: A to Z Fire

A to Z Fire Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Contract, Full-time

Contract, Full-time Pay: $25.00 – $36.00/hour (40 hours/week expected)

(40 hours/week expected) Benefits: 401(k) matching, dental, vision, PTO, wellness program, professional development

Hands-on role for someone with 3+ years fire alarm experience and FASA/BASA. You’ll install, test, and service fire alarm systems in homes and businesses, with room to grow and bonus incentives for strong performance.

Employer: MetroLagoons

MetroLagoons Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time (listed as FT but titled PT; flexible schedules)

Part-time (listed as FT but titled PT; flexible schedules) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Flexible schedules, employee assistance program, employee discount

Great for strong swimmers who enjoy working outdoors at resort-style lagoons. You’ll guard slides and water attractions, respond to emergencies, and get American Red Cross lifeguard training if you pass the swim test.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have multiple openings or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.