Tampa’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of field, inside, and leadership roles, many with strong commission upside. If you like closing deals or building strategy, this week has a little of everything.

Employer: VALD

Location: Tampa, FL (field role, 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + commission/bonus)

If you’re a PT, ATC, S&C coach, or exercise science pro wanting to move into sales, this is built for you. Own a territory, demo VALD’s sports/rehab tech with clinics and teams, and earn commission plus wellness perks and full benefits.

Employer: Refresco

Location: Tampa, FL (some travel 10–30%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with full benefits)

Lead operations for big retail beverage accounts—own timelines, plant trials, and cross‑functional coordination so sales can run smoothly. Great fit if you’ve got 7–10+ years in CPG, supply chain, or sales ops and want a senior role with strong benefits.

Employer: USAA

Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid, 4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,310 – $243,340 + incentives & benefits

Own digital‑first marketing tests and campaigns for consumer lending products. Ideal if you have 6+ years in financial services, paid media channels, and love optimizing spend and performance for a mission‑driven brand.

Employer: Amerant Bank

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior CRE relationship role focused on loan production, deposits, and complex deal structuring (construction, bridge, permanent). Requires 10+ years CRE lending, formal credit training, and an MBA or MS in CRE Investment/Finance.

Employer: Axon

Location: Tampa-based territory (Southeast, 70%+ travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; uncapped commissions + 401(k) match & PTO

Manage major public safety accounts selling Axon’s cloud/software ecosystem. Great for experienced SaaS reps (5+ years) who like complex, consultative sales and don’t mind heavy travel.

Employer: Orlin Circle

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,000 – $60,000/year

High‑volume outbound SDR role (100+ touches/day) selling digital transformation, records management, and IT asset services. Good entry to tech sales if you have 1–3 years outbound prospecting and want clear base pay plus benefits.

Employer: Cisco (Splunk)

Location: Remote from Southeast/TX (Tampa‑friendly)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US starting range): $259,900 – $351,700 (base + target incentive)

Enterprise AE role selling Splunk’s security/observability platform to large accounts. You’ll own territory strategy, build pipeline, and run complex, multi‑stakeholder deals with strong upside on performance‑based pay.

Employer: Acosta Group / CORE Foodservice

Location: Tampa, FL (field in K‑12 schools)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,600 – $85,000/year

Call on school foodservice operators, manage ~35 key accounts, and work bids and commodity utilization. Great if you know the K‑12 space and like relationship‑heavy territory sales with CRM and bid work.

Employer: TeamViewer

Location: Onsite – Midtown Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + bonus, strong benefits)

Lead and grow an inside sales team for a global remote‑work software brand. You’ll own hiring, coaching, KPIs, and process improvements—ideal for someone with inside/enterprise sales experience who wants a people‑leader role.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (higher range for WA)

Lead internal communications strategy for firmwide initiatives—advising leaders, shaping change messaging, and mentoring comms talent. Best for senior corporate comms pros (8+ years) who can translate complex change into clear stories.

Employer: Carr Talent (for a real estate network)

Location: Remote, must live in Tampa area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission; OTE $100,000 – $150,000+

Work warm leads from homeowners who need to sell fast, evaluate properties, and structure creative deals (cash offers, terms, etc.). Sports‑minded, competitive culture with paid training and lots of support.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (higher range for WA)

Executive‑level role leading industry marketing and channel strategy—integrated campaigns, partner ecosystems, and demand gen. Great fit if you have 8+ years in channel/industry marketing and want to own big‑picture growth strategy.

Employer: Spectrio

Location: Remote in FL/NC/TX (Tampa preferred)

Type: Full-time (listed as internship category but duties are senior‑level)

Salary: Not listed

Bridge product and go‑to‑market for Spectrio’s digital signage platform—own messaging, launches, competitive intel, and channel enablement. Ideal for 3–5+ years of product marketing in SaaS or hardware/software.

Employer: Mad Mobile (Cake POS)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + variable tied to net monthly revenue; $1,000 HSA + strong benefits

Full‑cycle inbound role working Sysco and marketing leads from restaurants. You’ll respond fast, qualify, run discovery, build quotes, and close deals—perfect if you’ve got 1+ year in inside sales and like short sales cycles.

Employer: ELITE SOLUTIONS

Location: Tampa, FL (presencial)

Type: Tiempo completo / contrato

Salario: $1,200 – $1,300 por semana + bonos y comisiones

Puesto 100% en español para personas carismáticas y proactivas con vehículo propio. Trabajo presencial de tiempo completo con ingresos semanales y enfoque en ventas/comercial.

Employer: Ecoshield Pest Solutions

Location: Tampa, FL (field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15/hr base + uncapped commission; typical $60,000 – $90,000/year

Do on‑site inspections, quote pest solutions, and close residential/commercial contracts. Good if you like face‑to‑face sales, weekly pay, and don’t mind physical work and driving a company vehicle.

Employer: Sirmons Financial Solutions

Location: Tampa, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time, 1099 commission

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year (commission with weekly draw)

Meet with local businesses to offer supplemental benefits, with a clear path into leadership. Great for competitive, coachable people who want income tied directly to performance.

Employer: Kimera Ventures, Inc

Location: Tampa, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $800 – $1,200 per week

Entry‑level marketing and sales role with training, health insurance, PTO, and a modern office. You’ll prospect, build client relationships, and help drive new business as the company expands across the Southeast.

Employer: AmeriLife

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Medicare sales team—recruiting agents, managing carrier relationships, and driving enrollment growth while staying compliant with CMS rules. Best for leaders with 3+ years Medicare experience and a Florida health license.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Tampa roles, especially the high‑earning ones, tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.