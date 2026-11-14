Tampa’s growth isn’t slowing down, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, inspect, and develop land and communities.

Below are several solid Planning & Development roles hiring now in Tampa, FL.

Employer: EXP

EXP Location: Tampa, FL (field-based in Tampa area)

(field-based in Tampa area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll inspect road and bridge projects for quality and safety, review drawings, track contractor work, and help manage FDOT contracts. Great fit if you have FDOT inspection experience and CTQP/IMSA certifications and want a role with real impact on local infrastructure.

Employer: Place Network Agents / LuxeLife Real Estate Group

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time (commission-based)

Compensation: $55,000 – $105,000+ USD yearly (commission)

Build your own real estate business with coaching, tech tools, and a proven lead-generation system. Ideal if you’re a licensed agent with 3+ years’ experience who loves sales, wants high earning potential, and likes the idea of long-term growth in Tampa’s housing market.

Employer: Lennar

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, executive leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead land development operations for one of the nation’s top homebuilders, from permits and budgets to utilities, site improvements, and team leadership. Best for someone with 7+ years in land development (5+ in management) who can manage big projects, read civil plans, and work closely with cities, contractors, and HOAs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.