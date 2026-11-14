Tampa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry-level production to high-precision machining. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Aerospace, defense, and industrial tooling

This role builds and repairs high-precision tooling. Good fit if you’re strong with blueprints/CAD, tight tolerances, and want to work closely with engineering and production teams.

Employer: HEICO – Leader Tech, Inc.

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run laser machines, move materials, and perform quality checks in a clean, safety-focused facility. Great for someone detail-oriented who can read blueprints and use calipers/micrometers.

Employer: UniFirst

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Hourly pay (exact rate not listed) Schedule: 5-day work week, weekends off

Benefits: 401(k) with match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, discounts

Team role prepping mats and orders for delivery with on-the-job training. Good entry point if you can be on your feet, lift 15–30 lbs, and want steady hours plus strong benefits.

Employer: Prince Industries

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Listed as Internship (but duties match an experienced machinist role)

Listed as (but duties match an experienced machinist role) Schedule: 2nd shift, Mon–Thu, 3:30 PM–2:00 AM (4×10s)

Salary: $28–$33/hr + shift differential + OT potential

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Run 5-axis CNC machining centers for tight-tolerance work, especially aerospace. Ideal if you have 5-axis experience, can hold ±0.0005", and want strong pay, benefits, and a 4-day workweek.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.