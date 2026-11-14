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🚔 Tampa Public Safety Jobs With Multiple $90K+ Openings
Tampa’s public safety and defense scene is busy right now, especially around MacDill and major construction projects. If you’ve got clearance, PSYOP, or safety chops, there are some strong six‑figure roles open.
J3 – International Operation Gallant Phoenix (OGP) Support SME
- Employer: Iron EagleX, Inc. (a GDIT company)
- Location: MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,800 – $124,200
- Clearance: Current Top Secret/SCI (TS/SCI) and U.S. citizenship required
High-impact role supporting USSOCOM J33 with future ops, crisis planning, and partner nation integration for Operation Gallant Phoenix. Ideal if you have 20+ years prior military, a Master’s in Strategic Communications/Management, and deep experience at 4-star HQ level. You’ll brief senior leaders, drive interagency coordination, and shape global counterterrorism information sharing.
Senior Safety Manager
- Employer: Proximiti Safety Group
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $150,000+ plus annual bonus
Lead safety for a major construction-focused business unit, building and enforcing project safety plans and mentoring safety managers. Great fit if you have 5–7 years construction safety management, ASP/CSP, and can train teams on OSHA and company safety programs. Comes with generous PTO, full medical/dental/vision, 401(k)/Roth, and profit sharing.
PSYOP Planner
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Tampa, FL (customer site, onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,500 – $126,500
- Clearance: TS/SCI eligibility and U.S. citizenship required
Support CCMD operations as a PSYOP subject-matter expert, focusing on internet-based PSYOP and information advantage. Best for someone with 7+ years PSYOP planning at brigade level or higher, PSYOP/IO qualifications, and strong digital and social media skills. You’ll design and synchronize campaigns, analyze target audiences, and align messaging across commands.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Tampa’s public safety and defense roles tend to open in waves.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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