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🎨 Tampa Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles, Up to $104K+
Tampa’s creative scene is busy right now—design, content, and language skills are all in demand. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Junior Store Designer
- Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries
- Location: Tampa, FL (office-based, up to 50% travel, domestic & international)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Create 2D/3D plans for Ashley retail stores, from interiors to exteriors, and help shape new store concepts. Great fit if you have an Interior Design/Architecture background, strong AutoCAD/Revit/SketchUp/Photoshop skills, and like balancing creative work with real-world construction details.
Social Media Specialist
- Employer: ReliaQuest
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role running social for a fast-moving cybersecurity brand—writing posts, planning content, and covering events and sports partnerships. Ideal if you love LinkedIn and other platforms, know tools like Hootsuite/Sprout/Buffer, and enjoy turning complex topics into scroll-stopping stories.
Mexican Linguist
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Tampa, FL (onsite)
- Category: Intelligence Operations & Analysis
- Type: Regular, full-time
- Clearance: Secret (minimum)
- Salary: $77,350 – $104,650 (range given by employer)
Use native-level Mexican Spanish to track and analyze online media and support Special Operations Forces missions. Best for someone with 5+ years’ experience, strong writing/analysis skills, and an active clearance who wants mission-focused work with solid federal-style benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other chances inside the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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