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Tampa
Tampa reports 10,770 affordable homes since 2019
9 days ago
Since 2019, the City of Tampa has planned, started, or finished 10,770 affordable housing units, with nearly half of these homes now under construction or already completed. More information: https://t.co/vwJvP1GRMQ
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tampa
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.