Tampa’s transportation scene is busy and growing, and a lot of local companies need safe, reliable drivers and techs. If you like being on the move or working on vehicles, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.03 – $44.76/hour

Work on the FedEx vehicle fleet and ground support equipment, handling preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs. Great fit if you have 4+ years advanced auto/truck repair experience and want a higher-level tech role with leadership duties.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Tampa Honda

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire rotations, and basic maintenance while you learn and grow. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), discounts) and steady training if you’re starting your auto career.

Employer: FCX, LLC

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, Contract (1099)

Pay: $155/day

Day route from about 8 am – 3 pm, around 180 miles with multiple Tampa stops. You’ll need your own minivan/small transit/large SUV, a clean background, and reliability—good if you want simple, set daytime driving.

Employer: Statewide Workforce Development

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.10 – $28.56/hour (40–60 hrs/week)

(40–60 hrs/week) Lead Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) on heavy highway and bridge projects—planning lane closures, detours, and work-zone safety. Best for someone with 5+ years roadway construction and current MOT/TTC certification who wants a field leadership role.

Employer: Mondragon Transport SVC Inc. (FedEx Ground)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time (W-2)

Pay: $280/day , paid weekly

, paid weekly Local drop-and-hook routes—home daily—with paid training and PTO. You’ll need a Class A CDL, solid driving record, and at least 1 year recent experience (or 5 in the last 10 years), plus willingness to get Doubles/Triples.

Employer: Leslie's Poolmart

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Drive a Class A or B CDL truck with Hazmat and Air Brake endorsements, delivering pool chemicals and supplies to hotels, apartments, schools, and gyms. Mix of route driving and warehouse work, with training, benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Tampa’s transportation jobs tend to open more doors once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.