Tampa’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses and shipping hubs growing fast. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and keeping products moving.

Employer: HEICO (Leader Tech)

HEICO (Leader Tech) Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pack and ship EMI shielding products used in commercial and military electronics. You’ll handle loading, labeling, measuring, and inspecting products, plus keep the work area clean and safe with minimal supervision.

Employer: Cirkul

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Lead all inbound and outbound operations for a fast-growing beverage brand. You’ll manage a team, track KPIs, work with carriers and internal teams, and drive process improvements while enjoying strong benefits, 401k match, and product discounts.

Employer: Plastics Family Americas

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role doing loading/unloading, pick/pack/ship, cycle counts, and inventory work. Offers solid benefits (medical, dental, 401k match, profit sharing) and room to grow if you like physical work and customer-focused service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company lists more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.