Tampa’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level field sales to senior marketing leadership. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Global Payments Inc.

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll sell payment and merchant services to local businesses, meeting owners and C‑suite leaders in person. Great fit if you have 2+ years of sales, love prospecting, and want to grow with a global fintech brand.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead large consulting projects around Oracle lead-to-revenue, marketing automation, and customer experience. Ideal for someone with 7+ years’ experience and strong Oracle/Zuora background who wants a senior client-facing role.

Employer: HNTB

Location: Tampa, FL (also Lake Mary & Miami)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own complex, strategic proposals for a major infrastructure firm—leading win strategies, writing and editing proposals, and coaching teams on presentations. Best for marketers with 8+ years and strong writing and proposal experience.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Competitive base + monthly commission + quarterly bonus

Outside B2B sales role selling facility services with a car allowance, strong training program, and clear promotion paths. Great for driven reps who like field work, cold calling, and unlimited commission potential.

Employer: Sika

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, not listed

Grow territory sales for construction products (concrete repair, waterproofing, etc.) by working with distributors, contractors, and specifiers. Good match if you have 2+ years of sales and some construction industry knowledge.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Tampa, FL (office-based)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Build a book of mortgage business using internal and external referrals, from application through closing. You’ll use consultative sales to match clients with mortgage products; NMLS license and 1+ year of origination required.

Employer: Inizio Engage (for a leading biotech company)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $109,000 – $140,000 base + benefits

High-level healthcare sales role calling on corporate urgent care accounts and large systems, with focus on education and strategic partnerships. Best for reps with 5+ years pharma/account management and experience with large regional or national accounts.

Employer: ReliaQuest

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Turn cybersecurity trends and product features into clear stories, content, and webinars that help sell ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter platform. Ideal if you have product or content marketing experience in cybersecurity and strong storytelling skills.

Employer: Home Wise Team

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Compensation: $75,000 – $95,000 yearly (commission-based)

Join a top 20% real estate team and plug into training, tech, and coaching to scale your sales volume. You’ll handle listings, buyers, open houses, and lead gen—best for licensed agents with 3+ years’ experience ready to level up.

Employer: Total One Logistics Inc.

Location: Tampa, FL (work-from-anywhere flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive commission structure, not listed

Hunt for new freight customers across all modes of transportation, from cold calls to closing deals. Great for someone with 3–4 years of logistics business development who wants remote flexibility and growth.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Location: Tampa, FL (summer, housing available for students)

Type: Full-time summer internship (listed as Volunteer, but paid commission)

Compensation: Commission-based; typical first-year $10k–$14k, range $7k–$20k+

Door-to-door style summer sales where you’ll meet homeowners, explain services, and sign new customers. Designed for students who want strong sales training, daily coaching, and big earning potential in one summer.

Employer: Invitation Homes

Location: Tampa, FL (5404 Cypress Center Drive)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 + monthly incentive pay

Convert rental leads into signed leases for a large single-family rental company. You’ll handle tours, negotiations, paperwork, and move-ins—perfect if you have leasing or property management experience and an active real estate license.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good sales and marketing roles in Tampa tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.