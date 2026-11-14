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Tampa
💻 Tampa IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles from Cloud to Cyber
13 days ago
Tampa’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, data, and cybersecurity roles, many with six-figure ranges and remote/hybrid flexibility. If you’re mid to senior level, there’s a good mix of hands-on engineering and leadership tracks.
Sr IT Support Analyst (Military-Affiliated)
- Employer: VetJobs (for Circor)
- Location: Tampa, FL (on-site, manufacturing facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not disclosed
This role supports a local manufacturing site—laptops, desktops, mobile devices, backups, and on-call support. Open to veterans, transitioning military, Guard/Reserve, spouses, wounded warriors, and caregivers with 3+ years in a production environment.
Senior Specialty Developer (Data & Analytics)
- Employer: Mitchell Martin Inc.
- Location: Hybrid – Tampa, FL
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $65–$75/hour
Senior data developer role focused on SQL, Python, Oracle, data warehousing, and financial data. Great if you like analytics, automation, and building reports that drive business decisions.
Payer Healthcare Data Engineer, Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, likely hybrid/travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus & benefits
Lead data engineering for health insurers—claims, membership, provider data, pipelines, and analytics. Good fit if you’ve got 7+ years in data engineering plus payer/healthcare experience and want a client-facing leadership role.
Cybersecurity Manager – Lead ISSO-EN
- Employer: CAE
- Location: Tampa, FL (office / C‑17 training systems)
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: Not disclosed
Own the cybersecurity and RMF program for C‑17 training systems across 16 sites. Requires 8+ years in cybersecurity, DoD 8570 IAM cert, U.S. citizenship, and eligibility for a DoD clearance.
Graph Workflow Engineer
- Employer: Redhorse Corporation
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range provided (exact amount varies by experience/location)
Design and configure graph-based workflows (GraphAware Hume/Neo4j) for mission-focused intelligence users. Ideal if you’ve got 5+ years in application/workflow engineering and experience with investigative or analytic tools.
Lead Engineer, Google Cloud (AI/ML)
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits
Lead teams building Google Cloud Vertex AI, LLM, and RAG solutions. Great for someone with 5+ years experience in AI/ML engineering, Python, and Google Cloud who wants to manage client workstreams.
SAP Oil & Gas – Retail Fuel Manager (Location Open)
- Employer: EY
- Location: US-wide (Tampa listed, travel 40–60%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (higher ranges in select states)
Manager role for SAP IS-Oil SDM/RFNO implementations. You’ll lead workstreams, gather requirements, and drive rollouts for oil & gas retail fuel clients.
NetSuite ARM Functional Consultant – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits
Lead NetSuite implementations with a focus on Advanced Revenue Management (ARM) and finance processes. Best for someone with 5+ years NetSuite experience and strong accounting/finance background.
Sr. ProServe Cloud Architect, DoD ProServe
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Tampa): $153,600 – $207,800 + RSUs, bonus & benefits
High-impact cloud architect role supporting DoD/national security customers. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph, 7+ years architecture/consulting, and deep AWS/cloud experience.
Cybersecurity Infrastructure – Lead
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,500 – $195,500
Lead security infrastructure for a CSOC—firewalls, Security Onion, Gigamon, Splunk, EDR, NAC, SOAR. Requires TS/SCI, 5+ years cyber infra experience, and strong Linux/network chops.
Workday Supply Chain – Sr Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, travel ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,000 – $229,100
Lead Workday SCM workstreams (PTP/OTC), from design to testing and training. Good for someone with 5+ years Workday SCM/ERP experience and at least one full Workday SCM implementation.
Senior Red Team Operator
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (global red team, remote-friendly)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on offensive security role leading red team ops—C2 infra, malware, AD/Azure attacks, and stealth operations. Needs 3+ years red teaming and deep knowledge of tools like Cobalt Strike, Nighthawk, BloodHound.
Identity Graph Architect, Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Design and run identity graphs and customer data architectures across CDPs, CRMs, and marketing stacks. Great if you have 5+ years in data architecture/identity resolution and experience with tools like LiveRamp/Acxiom.
Life Sciences Solutions Engineer, Lead (Commercialization)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
Lead AI & data solutions for pharma commercial teams—Veeva/Salesforce CRM, IQVIA data, MDM, and AI use cases like next-best-action and dynamic targeting.
Data Engineer II (Human Capital Analytics)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,100 – $179,500
Hands-on data engineering role building pipelines and analytics for workforce/HR data, with Python/R, SQL, Databricks or Snowflake, and exposure to LLM/RAG patterns.
Cloud Solutions Architect
- Employer: Archer (for ManTech)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not disclosed
Architect secure multi-cloud (AWS/Azure/gov cloud) solutions, Zero Trust, and data/AI platforms for national security missions. Requires active Secret and ability to obtain TS/SCI.
O2E Global Delivery & Test Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte Global
- Location: Tampa, FL (also Hermitage, Nashville)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not specified for this location
Own delivery and testing for global “Opportunity-to-Engagement” systems—test strategy, execution, defect management, and stakeholder updates using tools like Jira/ALM/Azure DevOps.
Senior Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Functional Consultant
- Employer: Crowe
- Location: Tampa, FL (travel up to 80%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $79,100 – $156,600
Lead D365 Finance implementations for manufacturing clients—GL, AP/AR, credit & collections, cash/bank, fixed assets, and cost accounting.
Java Fullstack Developer
- Employer: Infosys
- Location: Tampa, FL (may require travel/relocation)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not disclosed
Full-stack role using Java, Spring Boot, React, APIs, Maven. You’ll code, review, test, and support production systems, ideally with some Telco OSS domain experience.
DevOps Engineer
- Employer: Infosys
- Location: Tampa, FL (may require travel/relocation)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not disclosed
DevOps-focused role working with WebLogic/JBoss, Linux, shell scripting, Jenkins, Git, Docker, Kubernetes/OpenShift, CI/CD, monitoring, and production support—Telco OSS/BSS experience is a plus.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Tampa tech roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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