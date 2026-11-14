Tampa’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, data, and cybersecurity roles, many with six-figure ranges and remote/hybrid flexibility. If you’re mid to senior level, there’s a good mix of hands-on engineering and leadership tracks.

Employer: VetJobs (for Circor )

VetJobs (for ) Location: Tampa, FL (on-site, manufacturing facility)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not disclosed

This role supports a local manufacturing site—laptops, desktops, mobile devices, backups, and on-call support. Open to veterans, transitioning military, Guard/Reserve, spouses, wounded warriors, and caregivers with 3+ years in a production environment.

Employer: Mitchell Martin Inc.

Location: Hybrid – Tampa, FL

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: $65–$75/hour

Senior data developer role focused on SQL, Python, Oracle, data warehousing, and financial data. Great if you like analytics, automation, and building reports that drive business decisions.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, likely hybrid/travel)

(consulting, likely hybrid/travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead data engineering for health insurers—claims, membership, provider data, pipelines, and analytics. Good fit if you’ve got 7+ years in data engineering plus payer/healthcare experience and want a client-facing leadership role.

Employer: CAE

Location: Tampa, FL (office / C‑17 training systems)

Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: Not disclosed

Own the cybersecurity and RMF program for C‑17 training systems across 16 sites. Requires 8+ years in cybersecurity, DoD 8570 IAM cert, U.S. citizenship, and eligibility for a DoD clearance.

Employer: Redhorse Corporation

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range provided (exact amount varies by experience/location)

Design and configure graph-based workflows (GraphAware Hume/Neo4j) for mission-focused intelligence users. Ideal if you’ve got 5+ years in application/workflow engineering and experience with investigative or analytic tools.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead teams building Google Cloud Vertex AI, LLM, and RAG solutions. Great for someone with 5+ years experience in AI/ML engineering, Python, and Google Cloud who wants to manage client workstreams.

Employer: EY

Location: US-wide (Tampa listed, travel 40–60%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (higher ranges in select states)

Manager role for SAP IS-Oil SDM/RFNO implementations. You’ll lead workstreams, gather requirements, and drive rollouts for oil & gas retail fuel clients.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead NetSuite implementations with a focus on Advanced Revenue Management (ARM) and finance processes. Best for someone with 5+ years NetSuite experience and strong accounting/finance background.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Tampa): $153,600 – $207,800 + RSUs, bonus & benefits

High-impact cloud architect role supporting DoD/national security customers. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph, 7+ years architecture/consulting, and deep AWS/cloud experience.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: MacDill AFB, Tampa, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $144,500 – $195,500

Lead security infrastructure for a CSOC—firewalls, Security Onion, Gigamon, Splunk, EDR, NAC, SOAR. Requires TS/SCI, 5+ years cyber infra experience, and strong Linux/network chops.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,000 – $229,100

Lead Workday SCM workstreams (PTP/OTC), from design to testing and training. Good for someone with 5+ years Workday SCM/ERP experience and at least one full Workday SCM implementation.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tampa, FL (global red team, remote-friendly)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on offensive security role leading red team ops—C2 infra, malware, AD/Azure attacks, and stealth operations. Needs 3+ years red teaming and deep knowledge of tools like Cobalt Strike, Nighthawk, BloodHound.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Design and run identity graphs and customer data architectures across CDPs, CRMs, and marketing stacks. Great if you have 5+ years in data architecture/identity resolution and experience with tools like LiveRamp/Acxiom.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tampa, FL (consulting, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Lead AI & data solutions for pharma commercial teams—Veeva/Salesforce CRM, IQVIA data, MDM, and AI use cases like next-best-action and dynamic targeting.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,100 – $179,500

Hands-on data engineering role building pipelines and analytics for workforce/HR data, with Python/R, SQL, Databricks or Snowflake, and exposure to LLM/RAG patterns.

Employer: Archer (for ManTech)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not disclosed

Architect secure multi-cloud (AWS/Azure/gov cloud) solutions, Zero Trust, and data/AI platforms for national security missions. Requires active Secret and ability to obtain TS/SCI.

Employer: Deloitte Global

Location: Tampa, FL (also Hermitage, Nashville)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not specified for this location

Own delivery and testing for global “Opportunity-to-Engagement” systems—test strategy, execution, defect management, and stakeholder updates using tools like Jira/ALM/Azure DevOps.

Employer: Crowe

Location: Tampa, FL (travel up to 80%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $79,100 – $156,600

Lead D365 Finance implementations for manufacturing clients—GL, AP/AR, credit & collections, cash/bank, fixed assets, and cost accounting.

Employer: Infosys

Location: Tampa, FL (may require travel/relocation)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not disclosed

Full-stack role using Java, Spring Boot, React, APIs, Maven. You’ll code, review, test, and support production systems, ideally with some Telco OSS domain experience.

Employer: Infosys

Location: Tampa, FL (may require travel/relocation)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not disclosed

DevOps-focused role working with WebLogic/JBoss, Linux, shell scripting, Jenkins, Git, Docker, Kubernetes/OpenShift, CI/CD, monitoring, and production support—Telco OSS/BSS experience is a plus.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Tampa tech roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.