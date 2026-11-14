Tampa’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from hospitals to private practices and labs. If you’re in medical or health admin, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Tampa, FL (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full Time (40 hrs/week)

(40 hrs/week) Pay: $60–$76/hour + bonus eligible

Lead daily pharmacy operations, counsel patients, give immunizations, and support clinical services like testing and prescribing where allowed. Great fit if you want a high‑impact retail role with a clear pay range and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).

Employer: AdventHealth Medical Group

Location: Tampa, FL – 3100 E Fletcher Ave

Type: Full Time, Days

Pay: Competitive (base salary + productivity; exact amount not listed)

Round with GI physicians, manage acute and chronic GI inpatients, and coordinate care using Epic. Benefits start Day 1, with CME allowance, 403(b) with match, paid parental leave, and strong career development.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

Location: Tampa, FL (school-based)

Type: Full Time

Pay: $57,000–$75,000/year

Provide on‑site sports medicine care, concussion and injury management, and community outreach for student athletes. Comes with PTO, extended illness bank, license/dues reimbursement, CE, and the backing of a nationally recognized sports medicine group.

Employer: Lifepoint Health – Kindred Hospital Central Tampa

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full Time

Pay: Not listed (base pay + robust benefits)

Work in an acute/rehab setting assessing and treating speech, language, and swallowing disorders. Role includes strong benefits, tuition and loan assistance, 401(k) with match, wellness programs, and ongoing professional development.

Employer: Moffitt Cancer Center

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full Time, Weekend Nights

Pay: $36.63–$54.93/hour

Provide specialized oncology nursing care on a weekend night shift, focusing on individualized, family‑centered care. Ideal if you want NCI‑designated cancer center experience plus solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full Time (Tues–Sat 4:00–12:30 or Tues–Fri 4:00–14:30)

(Tues–Sat 4:00–12:30 or Tues–Fri 4:00–14:30) Pay: Not listed (full benefits for 20+ hrs/week)

Run routine and complex hematology testing, troubleshoot analyzers, and report accurate results in a high‑volume lab. Requires a bachelor’s in science and Florida hematology MT license; benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: PRN / Part Time, On‑call

Pay: Not listed (eligible for HCA total rewards)

Perform a wide range of CT exams and assist with contrast under radiologist direction. Good option if you want flexible PRN hours with access to HCA’s benefits programs and education support.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri 9:00–5:30 + rotating weekends

Pay: From $19.48/hour + annual bonus eligible

Dig into specimen issues, track down missing info, and work with labs and clients to keep testing on track. Day‑one medical for 30+ hrs/week, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and strong internal growth paths.

Employer: Physician‑owned pediatric practice (via HCRC Consulting)

Location: Tampa Bay, FL

Type: Full Time, Outpatient Only

Pay: $150,000–$190,000+ total comp (base + productivity)

Join a long‑standing outpatient pediatrics group (newborn–18) with well and sick visits, ADHD/behavioral care, and immunizations. Offers BCBS health with 100% employee premium paid, PTO + CME, malpractice and dues covered, and retirement plan.

Employer: BayCare Health System

Location: Tampa, FL – St. Joseph’s Medical Arts Building (Imaging)

Type: Full Time, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM, No weekends

Pay: Not listed

Front‑line non‑clinical role handling registration, scheduling, insurance, or financial counseling (must be proficient in at least two areas). Great entry point into BayCare with health benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and team bonuses.

Employer: BayCare Health System – Diagnostic Imaging, St. Joseph’s Main & Children’s

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full Time, Days (8:30 AM–7:00 PM), Every weekend + call

Pay: Not listed

Perform diagnostic X‑ray and fluoro, support OR and ED imaging, and handle patient transport and RIS tasks. Requires Florida radiology license, ARRT (or registry‑eligible), and BLS; strong fit if you want big‑system experience with steady imaging volume.

Employer: Bridging the Gap Therapy Solutions

Location: Tampa, FL 33637 (on‑site)

Type: Full Time, In‑office (7 AM–3 PM)

Pay: $23–$26/hour

Handle ABA insurance billing, authorizations, and detailed scheduling for therapists and families. Perfect for someone with at least 1 year of billing experience who likes organized, behind‑the‑scenes work and wants health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL (Advisory practice)

Type: Full Time (Manager level)

Full Time (Manager level) Pay: $99,000–$232,000/year + bonus

Lead large physician revenue cycle teams (billing, AR, denials, cash posting) and drive KPI improvements using automation and process redesign. Best for experienced RCM leaders (5+ years) who want to manage multi‑site, tech‑enabled operations.

Employer: Tampa General Hospital

Location: Tampa, FL – TGH Main Campus

Type: Part Time, On‑site, Days (7 AM–7 PM, two days/week)

Pay: From $34.32/hour

Provide high‑acuity med‑surg care on a complex medicine unit, including assessment, care planning, and rapid response to changes. Good fit if you want big‑hospital experience with a lighter weekly schedule.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Tampa healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.