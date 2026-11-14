Tampa’s food scene is busy right now, and a lot of spots are hiring. If you like fast kitchens, late nights, or hotel vibes, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Legends Global / ASM Global

Legends Global / ASM Global Location: Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with the Executive Chef to lead all pastry for Bucs games, concerts, suites, and premium areas. Great fit if you have fine-dining pastry experience and want a creative, high-volume stadium environment.

Employer: McDonald’s

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.25–$17.33 per hour + cash incentives

Fast-paced role taking orders, making food, and keeping the restaurant welcoming and clean. Comes with free/discounted meals, paid time off, tuition help, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision options.

Employer: Tampa Food and Hospitality

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $18.00 per hour

Upscale kitchen with a focus on steaks and seafood, working 6pm–3am and weekends. Good match if you already have restaurant experience and like late-night, high-standard cooking.

Employer: Four Points by Sheraton (StepStone Hospitality)

Location: Tampa, FL – Airport Westshore

Type: Not listed (hotel cook role)

Not listed (hotel cook role) Salary: Not listed

Hotel cook role covering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and banquets while following brand recipes and food safety rules. Offers competitive pay, benefits, 401(k), travel discounts, and clear growth paths in a hotel setting.

Employer: Pineapple Hospitality Group

Location: Agave Social, 14803 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: About $17.00–$20.00 per hour (from posting ranges)

Chef-driven, from-scratch kitchen with flexible shifts from early morning to close and weekly paychecks. Nice option if you want to learn, get cross-trained, and grow within a local restaurant group.

Employer: Bayscape at Heritage Isles (Bayscape Management)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Golf & country club-style setting cooking to spec, keeping stations clean, and working closely with a small kitchen team. Good entry point if you’re newer to cooking but eager to learn in a steady environment.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality – Hotel Flor Tampa Downtown

Location: Downtown Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $20.00 per hour (per posting)

Hands-on cook role in a Hilton Tapestry hotel, working multiple stations and helping with banquets and restaurant service. Solid fit if you want stable hotel hours, a strong culinary team, and room to grow.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: Tampa, FL (Burger King on base)

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Fast-food role grilling burgers, taking orders, and giving friendly service on a military base. Offers flexible scheduling, holiday/shift pay for those who qualify, pension and 401(k), plus access to base facilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.