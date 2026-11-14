Tampa’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for project, operations, and consulting pros. Here are several high‑impact roles where you can lead big teams, big budgets, or both.

Employer: Concurrent

Concurrent Location: Tampa, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year

Type: Full-time

Own the full investment operations engine for an RIA platform—trading, custodial relationships, alternatives, fee billing, advisor transitions, and vendor management. Great fit if you know Fidelity/Schwab cold and want to build systems, processes, and a small team from a director seat.

Employer: Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group

Location: Tampa, FL with travel (up to ~50%)

with travel (up to ~50%) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead design‑build/EPC power delivery projects from contract through close‑out, managing engineering, procurement, construction, and subcontractors. Ideal for an 8+ year construction PM who wants complex utility projects plus strong benefits and paid parental leave.

Employer: The Westshore Grand, Tampa, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Location: Tampa, FL (Westshore district)

Salary: Not listed (quarterly bonuses mentioned)

Not listed (quarterly bonuses mentioned) Type: Full-time

Run all operations for a branded, full‑service hotel—guest experience, financial performance, and team leadership. Comes with travel discounts, 401(k) match, PTO, and quarterly incentives, plus a clear path to Area GM and regional roles.

Employer: Spectrum Business

Location: Tampa, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Manage revenue‑generating customer projects from concept to launch, coordinating stakeholders and tracking performance. Good match if you have 2+ years of PM experience, can juggle multiple initiatives, and like telecom/tech environments.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Tampa, FL (in‑office culture)

(in‑office culture) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 40 hrs/week

Senior role in the Transformation, Initiatives, and Process Office driving digital and process improvements across operations. Great for someone with strong strategy + execution skills who wants to lead enterprise‑level change and automation work.

Employer: Manhattan Construction Company

Location: Tampa, FL (field and office mix)

(field and office mix) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead large construction projects ($25M+) including client relations, change orders, schedule, and safety. Best for an 8+ year construction PM with OSHA 30 who wants big, visible projects and long‑term growth at a national builder.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Tampa, FL

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead complex, cross‑functional business and tech projects, including AI and generative AI implementations. Great fit if you have 5–7 years of PM experience, are comfortable with executive stakeholders, and want a consulting role with strong upside.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL (Internal Firm Services)

Salary: $91,000 – $321,500/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Senior manager role focused on enterprise risk management and complex deal/risk strategy. Ideal for someone with 6+ years of ERM / risk / contracts experience who enjoys coaching teams and shaping firm‑wide risk decisions.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Executive‑level director role leading large physician revenue cycle portfolios (300+ staff, $250M+ net revenue). Perfect for a 9+ year revenue cycle leader ready to own operating models, AI/automation strategy, and executive client relationships.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tampa, FL

Salary: $91,000 – $321,500/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead technology vendor alliances that shape PwC’s internal products and go‑to‑market strategy. Great if you know tech ecosystems, like building business cases, and want to sit at the intersection of product, partnerships, and strategy.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Tampa, FL – MacDill AFB (onsite)

Salary: $76,500 – $103,500/year

Type: Full-time

Senior SME role supporting USSOCOM operations with a focus on special mission unit deployments and sensitive support activities. Requires TS/SCI, 10+ years joint/SOF/interagency experience, and comfort working at the highest operational levels.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Tampa leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.