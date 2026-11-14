Tampa’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of mix between classic retail, call center, and a few fun niche roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Tampa, FL (W Gandy Blvd Supercenter)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hr + incentives and shift premiums

Lead the online grocery/pickup team—oversee order picking, substitutions, and customer satisfaction. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

If you love TVs and tech, this role lets you demo and explain LG home theater gear, train coworkers, and earn with solid benefits and employee discounts.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Tampa, FL (W Hillsborough Ave Neighborhood Market)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$28/hr + incentives and shift premiums

Great if you want mid or closing shifts picking and packing online orders. Includes access to Walmart benefits, discounts, and paid education even as a part-timer.

Employer: Nordstrom Rack

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.20–$16.85/hr + potential incentives

Fast-paced mix of sales floor, fitting rooms, stock, and online order fulfillment. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a solid merch discount.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Seasonal/temporary

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Entry-level, no experience needed—take orders, run the register, restock, and keep the shop sparkling during busy seasons. Weekly pay and a fun, high-energy environment.

Employer: Citi

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,656–$78,180/year + benefits

More advanced client-facing role managing a portfolio of high-profile customers, handling escalations, and improving processes. Requires 2–5 years experience and a bachelor’s degree.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 3908 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on assistant store manager role: open/close, supervise staff, handle merchandising, cash, and store standards. Includes medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Holland Pump

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Lead the service/repair department in a rental-focused business—manage techs, inventory, and customer satisfaction. Offers medical/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and disability coverage.

Employer: The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Ideal for people with dealership parts/service experience who want steady business hours. You’ll support dealerships using Reynolds’ service products, with strong benefits, paid vacation, and growth paths.

Employer: RapidScale (part of Cox family of companies)

Location: Remote, based around Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior-level customer success role owning outcomes for enterprise cloud/managed services clients. Requires 8+ years related experience (or equivalent) and comfort leading executive conversations.

Employer: ClassB, Inc.

Location: Tampa, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hr

Relationship-focused account role (not cold calling) helping non-profit and youth groups with custom orders. Small, family-style company with 401(k) + match and PTO.

Employer: Press Pass Breaks / The Locker by Headline

Location: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood, in person)

Type: Full-time, Tue–Sat

Pay: $20/hr + overtime available

Perfect for serious sports fans: mix of shipping, inventory, live show support, and retail shop work. Bachelor’s degree required; they’re hiring for long-term growth in the sports card industry.

Employer: TruGreen

Location: Tampa, FL (call center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$20.50/hr base + uncapped commission, weekly pay

Phone-based sales helping customers choose lawn care plans. Paid training, PTO, holidays, benefits after 30 days, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Location: MacDill AFB, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$27.62/hr

Specialty retail role helping customers with firearm and ammo purchases while handling strict recordkeeping and compliance. Includes access to medical, dental, life insurance, leave, and 401(k).

Employer: Staples

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Based on experience (bonus eligible)

Lead a team in a busy office-supplies store—drive sales, coach associates, and run daily operations. Weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, full medical/dental/vision, and strong discounts.

Employer: Carter’s / OshKosh

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help families shop for baby and kids’ clothes, work the register, and restock. Flexible schedules, 30% employee discount, and access to tuition-free education programs.

Employer: Happy’s Home Centers

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hr

Field-heavy account management role focused on collections, customer retention, and asset protection. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.