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🛒 Tampa Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $18–$30/hr+ Roles
Tampa’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of mix between classic retail, call center, and a few fun niche roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying active on the job.
Online Order Filling Team Supervisor
Employer: Walmart
Location: Tampa, FL (W Gandy Blvd Supercenter)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20–$33/hr + incentives and shift premiums
Lead the online grocery/pickup team—oversee order picking, substitutions, and customer satisfaction. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.
LG Home Theater Specialist
Employer: Best Buy
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive (not listed)
If you love TVs and tech, this role lets you demo and explain LG home theater gear, train coworkers, and earn with solid benefits and employee discounts.
Online Order Filling Team Associate
Employer: Walmart
Location: Tampa, FL (W Hillsborough Ave Neighborhood Market)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $15–$28/hr + incentives and shift premiums
Great if you want mid or closing shifts picking and packing online orders. Includes access to Walmart benefits, discounts, and paid education even as a part-timer.
Retail Stock & Customer Service – Tampa Rack
Employer: Nordstrom Rack
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.20–$16.85/hr + potential incentives
Fast-paced mix of sales floor, fitting rooms, stock, and online order fulfillment. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a solid merch discount.
Seasonal Team Member
Employer: Krispy Kreme
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Seasonal/temporary
Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)
Entry-level, no experience needed—take orders, run the register, restock, and keep the shop sparkling during busy seasons. Weekly pay and a fun, high-energy environment.
Customer Service Intermediate Analyst
Employer: Citi
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $58,656–$78,180/year + benefits
More advanced client-facing role managing a portfolio of high-profile customers, handling escalations, and improving processes. Requires 2–5 years experience and a bachelor’s degree.
Assistant Manager I
Employer: Dollar Tree
Location: 3908 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on assistant store manager role: open/close, supervise staff, handle merchandising, cash, and store standards. Includes medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Service Manager (Rental Experience Preferred)
Employer: Holland Pump
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Lead the service/repair department in a rental-focused business—manage techs, inventory, and customer satisfaction. Offers medical/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and disability coverage.
Service Advisor – Fixed Operations Consultant
Employer: The Reynolds and Reynolds Company
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Ideal for people with dealership parts/service experience who want steady business hours. You’ll support dealerships using Reynolds’ service products, with strong benefits, paid vacation, and growth paths.
Customer Success Manager IV (Remote – Tampa-based)
Employer: RapidScale (part of Cox family of companies)
Location: Remote, based around Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Senior-level customer success role owning outcomes for enterprise cloud/managed services clients. Requires 8+ years related experience (or equivalent) and comfort leading executive conversations.
Customer Account Manager
Employer: ClassB, Inc.
Location: Tampa, FL (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$20/hr
Relationship-focused account role (not cold calling) helping non-profit and youth groups with custom orders. Small, family-style company with 401(k) + match and PTO.
Sports Card Operations Associate – Full-Time Career Role
Employer: Press Pass Breaks / The Locker by Headline
Location: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood, in person)
Type: Full-time, Tue–Sat
Pay: $20/hr + overtime available
Perfect for serious sports fans: mix of shipping, inventory, live show support, and retail shop work. Bachelor’s degree required; they’re hiring for long-term growth in the sports card industry.
Contact Center Sales Representative
Employer: TruGreen
Location: Tampa, FL (call center)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.50–$20.50/hr base + uncapped commission, weekly pay
Phone-based sales helping customers choose lawn care plans. Paid training, PTO, holidays, benefits after 30 days, and clear growth paths.
Customer Exp Spec (Firearms) – MacDill AFB
Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
Location: MacDill AFB, FL
Type: Part-time
Pay: $18.00–$27.62/hr
Specialty retail role helping customers with firearm and ammo purchases while handling strict recordkeeping and compliance. Includes access to medical, dental, life insurance, leave, and 401(k).
Assistant Store Manager
Employer: Staples
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: Based on experience (bonus eligible)
Lead a team in a busy office-supplies store—drive sales, coach associates, and run daily operations. Weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, full medical/dental/vision, and strong discounts.
Seasonal Associate
Employer: Carter’s / OshKosh
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Part-time, seasonal
Pay: Not listed
Help families shop for baby and kids’ clothes, work the register, and restock. Flexible schedules, 30% employee discount, and access to tuition-free education programs.
Collections Manager (Rent to Own)
Employer: Happy’s Home Centers
Location: Tampa, FL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$20/hr
Field-heavy account management role focused on collections, customer retention, and asset protection. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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