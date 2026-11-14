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Tampa
🚧 Tampa construction hiring now: multiple skilled trade openings
13 days ago
Tampa’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands (or running the job from the office), these local roles are worth a look.
Remote Sr. Rebar Estimator / Detailer
- Employer: B&B Concrete Contractors
- Location: Remote, based out of Tampa, FL (periodic travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a senior, high-impact role helping set company standards for rebar estimating and detailing. Ideal if you have 7+ years in reinforcing steel and want remote work, leadership growth, and a performance bonus structure.
Superintendent (Tampa)
- Employer: CPPI
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Lead field operations on commercial projects, handling safety, schedule, and quality. Good fit if you have 5+ years as a commercial superintendent and like running the jobsite day to day.
Commercial Door Installation Trainees
- Employer: DH Pace Company, Inc. / Overhead Door Company of Tampa™
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, with annual reviews
Entry-level friendly role where you’ll learn to install and repair commercial doors and hardware. Comes with structured training, strong benefits, and room to grow into experienced technician roles.
Commercial Plumber II
- Employer: Corvant
- Location: Tampa, FL (travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on commercial/industrial plumbing work across mission-critical sites like data centers and healthcare. Best for plumbers with 5+ years’ experience and OSHA 30 who are comfortable traveling.
Roofing Service Estimator
- Employer: Advanced Roofing
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Field-focused role turning roof inspections into detailed service estimates for commercial clients. Great if you have 3+ years in commercial roofing, like client interaction, and want to grow with an employee-owned company.
Controls Installer
- Employer: Mecon / FirstCall Mechanical
- Location: Tampa, FL (some remote work when not on site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive weekly pay
Install HVAC control systems and low-voltage wiring on commercial projects. Good match for tech-minded tradespeople with 4+ years in HVAC controls/BAS or electrical and an interest in building automation.
Welder
- Employer: Mecon / FirstCall Mechanical (Kenyon)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive weekly pay
Shop and field welding for HVAC, piping, and structural systems. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ welding experience, can read blueprints, and want solid benefits plus growth programs.
Electrical Service Technician
- Employer: Strada Services
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay, paid weekly
Residential service role troubleshooting and repairing electrical systems in homes. Good for techs with 3+ years’ residential experience who like customer interaction, steady work, and overtime potential.
Grading Laborer
- Employer: Richardson Family Construction
- Location: Tampa, FL (field, multiple sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour, ~40–48 hours/week
Entry-level friendly earthwork and site development role working with grading, utilities, and general site labor. Solid pick if you’re dependable, like outdoor work, and want to learn heavy civil from the ground up.
Preconstruction Manager
- Employer: Hoar Construction
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the full preconstruction process on large commercial/industrial projects, from early budgets to contractor selection. Best for candidates with a construction-related degree and 5–7 years’ estimating/precon experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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