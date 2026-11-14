Tampa’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands (or running the job from the office), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: B&B Concrete Contractors

B&B Concrete Contractors Location: Remote , based out of Tampa, FL (periodic travel)

, based out of (periodic travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior, high-impact role helping set company standards for rebar estimating and detailing. Ideal if you have 7+ years in reinforcing steel and want remote work, leadership growth, and a performance bonus structure.

Employer: CPPI

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Lead field operations on commercial projects, handling safety, schedule, and quality. Good fit if you have 5+ years as a commercial superintendent and like running the jobsite day to day.

Employer: DH Pace Company, Inc. / Overhead Door Company of Tampa™

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with annual reviews

Entry-level friendly role where you’ll learn to install and repair commercial doors and hardware. Comes with structured training, strong benefits, and room to grow into experienced technician roles.

Employer: Corvant

Location: Tampa, FL (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on commercial/industrial plumbing work across mission-critical sites like data centers and healthcare. Best for plumbers with 5+ years’ experience and OSHA 30 who are comfortable traveling.

Employer: Advanced Roofing

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Field-focused role turning roof inspections into detailed service estimates for commercial clients. Great if you have 3+ years in commercial roofing, like client interaction, and want to grow with an employee-owned company.

Employer: Mecon / FirstCall Mechanical

Location: Tampa, FL (some remote work when not on site)

(some remote work when not on site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay

Install HVAC control systems and low-voltage wiring on commercial projects. Good match for tech-minded tradespeople with 4+ years in HVAC controls/BAS or electrical and an interest in building automation.

Employer: Mecon / FirstCall Mechanical (Kenyon)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay

Shop and field welding for HVAC, piping, and structural systems. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ welding experience, can read blueprints, and want solid benefits plus growth programs.

Employer: Strada Services

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay, paid weekly

Residential service role troubleshooting and repairing electrical systems in homes. Good for techs with 3+ years’ residential experience who like customer interaction, steady work, and overtime potential.

Employer: Richardson Family Construction

Location: Tampa, FL (field, multiple sites)

(field, multiple sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour, ~40–48 hours/week

Entry-level friendly earthwork and site development role working with grading, utilities, and general site labor. Solid pick if you’re dependable, like outdoor work, and want to learn heavy civil from the ground up.

Employer: Hoar Construction

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full preconstruction process on large commercial/industrial projects, from early budgets to contractor selection. Best for candidates with a construction-related degree and 5–7 years’ estimating/precon experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.