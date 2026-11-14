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🔧 Tampa Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Tampa’s staying busy, and so is the work that keeps our buildings, markets, and cars in top shape. Here are several solid hands-on roles if you like fixing, cleaning, or maintaining things.
HVAC- Test and Balance Technician
- Employer: ConServ Building Services, LLC
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
- Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $5,000 for NEBB CT, weekly pay, multiple bonuses, company vehicle + gas card, strong medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays and PTO
Experienced HVAC test & balance techs only (5+ years, NEBB certification required). You’ll handle testing, balancing, and troubleshooting HVAC systems on commercial projects, with clear paths to lead tech, supervisor, or management.
Lead HVAC Startup & Installation Technician
- Employer: ConServ Building Services, LLC
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $1,500, weekly direct deposit, profit-sharing bonuses, take-home company vehicle + gas card, uniforms, tool account, strong medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO
For HVAC pros with 4+ years’ experience who can lead installs, read drawings, lay out ductwork, and handle startup/troubleshooting. Good fit if you like running jobs, working independently, and staying busy in the field.
Porter - Armature Works
- Employer: Three Oaks Hospitality
- Location: Armature Works, Tampa Heights, Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Employee discount, paid training, flexible schedule, free parking
Help keep one of Tampa’s most popular spots clean, safe, and welcoming. You’ll sweep, mop, handle trash, clean restrooms and glass, and run cleaning equipment in a busy market hall, with shifts that include nights, weekends, and holidays.
Maintenance Technician II - Facilities & Maintenance
- Employer: Not listed (Seminole Gaming property)
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Comprehensive benefits package (health, future planning, work-life balance), casino environment
Hands-on maintenance role in a casino setting, handling general repairs to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and more. Requires 3–5 years commercial/industrial plumbing or similar, ability to read schematics, work in tight/high spaces, and pass background checks for gaming licensure.
Maintenance Technician I
- Employer: MVI Field Services
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21–$22 per hour
- Perks: Health and life insurance, PTO, 401(k), steady set schedule (Tues–Sat)
Great fit if you’ve got at least 1 year of repair tech experience and like variety: facility inspections, equipment and car wash maintenance, light plumbing, gates/doors, and fuel system checks. You’ll be on your feet, using tools, and working both indoors and outdoors.
Car Detailer
- Employer: Geoffrey’s Mobile Auto Detailing LLC
- Location: Tampa, FL (on the road)
- Type: Part-time (aimed at long-term, high-availability workers)
- Salary: $18.00–$23.00 per hour
- Perks: Company car, paid training, possible relocation assistance
Mobile detailing role for someone 18–26 who wants to work hard, be outside, and grow with a small business. No experience required, but detailing/paint correction/tint/wrap skills can bump your starting pay.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tampa’s maintenance and facilities roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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