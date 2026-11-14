Tampa’s staying busy, and so is the work that keeps our buildings, markets, and cars in top shape. Here are several solid hands-on roles if you like fixing, cleaning, or maintaining things.

Employer: ConServ Building Services, LLC

ConServ Building Services, LLC Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $5,000 for NEBB CT, weekly pay, multiple bonuses, company vehicle + gas card, strong medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays and PTO

Experienced HVAC test & balance techs only (5+ years, NEBB certification required). You’ll handle testing, balancing, and troubleshooting HVAC systems on commercial projects, with clear paths to lead tech, supervisor, or management.

Employer: ConServ Building Services, LLC

ConServ Building Services, LLC Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $1,500, weekly direct deposit, profit-sharing bonuses, take-home company vehicle + gas card, uniforms, tool account, strong medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO

For HVAC pros with 4+ years’ experience who can lead installs, read drawings, lay out ductwork, and handle startup/troubleshooting. Good fit if you like running jobs, working independently, and staying busy in the field.

Employer: Three Oaks Hospitality

Location: Armature Works, Tampa Heights, Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Employee discount, paid training, flexible schedule, free parking

Help keep one of Tampa’s most popular spots clean, safe, and welcoming. You’ll sweep, mop, handle trash, clean restrooms and glass, and run cleaning equipment in a busy market hall, with shifts that include nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Not listed (Seminole Gaming property)

Not listed (Seminole Gaming property) Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Comprehensive benefits package (health, future planning, work-life balance), casino environment

Hands-on maintenance role in a casino setting, handling general repairs to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and more. Requires 3–5 years commercial/industrial plumbing or similar, ability to read schematics, work in tight/high spaces, and pass background checks for gaming licensure.

Employer: MVI Field Services

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21–$22 per hour

Perks: Health and life insurance, PTO, 401(k), steady set schedule (Tues–Sat)

Great fit if you’ve got at least 1 year of repair tech experience and like variety: facility inspections, equipment and car wash maintenance, light plumbing, gates/doors, and fuel system checks. You’ll be on your feet, using tools, and working both indoors and outdoors.

Employer: Geoffrey’s Mobile Auto Detailing LLC

Geoffrey’s Mobile Auto Detailing LLC Location: Tampa, FL (on the road)

Type: Part-time (aimed at long-term, high-availability workers)

(aimed at long-term, high-availability workers) Salary: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Perks: Company car, paid training, possible relocation assistance

Mobile detailing role for someone 18–26 who wants to work hard, be outside, and grow with a small business. No experience required, but detailing/paint correction/tint/wrap skills can bump your starting pay.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Tampa’s maintenance and facilities roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.