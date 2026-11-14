Tampa’s engineering scene is busy right now, from land development to clean energy and bridges. If you’re an engineer or EIT, there are several solid options to grow your career here.

Employer: NOVA Engineering and Environmental, LLC

NOVA Engineering and Environmental, LLC Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role is ideal for a licensed PE with 5+ years in geotechnical who likes managing projects and mentoring junior staff. You’ll lead subsurface investigations, write and review reports, support CMT and inspections, and work across commercial, industrial, transportation, and residential projects, with a strong benefits package and growth path.

Employer: Renewable Careers (clean energy company)

Renewable Careers (clean energy company) Location: Tampa, FL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $90,000 base, depending on experience

Perfect for recent grads in electrical, mechanical, civil, or environmental engineering who want into solar, wind, and battery storage. You’ll support design, energy modeling, interconnection work, and site visits across the Southeast, with mentorship, hybrid work, and full benefits.

Employer: England-Thims & Miller, Inc. (ETM)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive with benefits and potential bonus)

Great for an early-career EIT with 2–4 years’ experience and Civil 3D/AutoCAD skills. You’ll do design computations, plans, specs, and reports under close mentorship, building the experience you need for PE licensure on community-impact projects.

Employer: Volkert, Inc.

Location: Tampa, FL (Southeast Region; other FL offices also listed)

(Southeast Region; other FL offices also listed) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

For PEs with 5–10 years of bridge design and FDOT experience, this role focuses on highway bridges, retaining walls, load ratings, and structural analysis. You’ll use tools like Open Bridge, MicroStation, and bridge design software, with ESOP ownership, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong benefits.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Best for a PE with 6+ years of site/civil land development experience. You’ll lead design and permitting for grading, drainage, utilities, and stormwater, manage clients and budgets, and mentor staff on projects in healthcare, higher ed, distribution, mixed-use, and more, with comprehensive benefits and flexible work options.

Employer: Quiddity

Location: Tampa, FL (and broader Central FL markets)

(and broader Central FL markets) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)

A fit for a civil PE with 9+ years in residential land development project management. You’ll lead a team of PEs, EITs, and designers, own client relationships, and help grow Quiddity’s Florida presence, with perks like a 4½-day work week, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and strong leave benefits.

Employer: Mecon / FirstCall Mechanical

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive weekly pay)

Ideal for a Florida PE with Revit/AutoCAD experience who wants to design and support electrical systems for commercial and industrial facilities. You’ll lead or support projects, coordinate with clients and architects, and get solid benefits including healthcare, 401(k) with 5% match, up to 4 weeks PTO, and career development programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these firms are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.