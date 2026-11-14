Tampa’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and travel. Here are several solid roles hiring across the city.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports facilities contracts and purchasing: reviewing quotes and invoices, tracking deliveries, and keeping reports accurate across multiple systems. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, analytical, and comfortable juggling emails, documents, and vendors in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: NextPath Workforce Solutions (onsite with client)

Location: Tampa, FL

Type: Onsite, Contract

Salary: $20–$21 per hour (DOE)

Front-of-house role handling visitors, meetings/events, mailroom, and office supplies. Great if you have 1–3 years in office ops or hospitality and like a mix of customer service, light facilities support, and vendor coordination.

Employer: IBI Clinic

Location: Tampa, FL & Hudson, FL (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Busy ambulatory surgery center seeking a bilingual (English/Spanish) receptionist who can handle patient intake, scheduling, billing, EMR, and telehealth support. Ideal if you’re patient-focused, comfortable with sales/upselling, social-media savvy, and able to travel between clinics.

Employer: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

Location: Tampa, FL (Citrus Park)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role for the therapy department: greeting patients, verifying benefits and authorizations, scheduling, collecting payments, and keeping charts organized. Good for someone with strong customer service skills and interest in a medical office setting.

Employer: Tampa General Hospital

Location: Tampa, FL (TGH Main Campus)

Type: Full-time, On-site, Day shift (7am–7pm)

Minimum Salary: $15.91/hour

Acts as the communication and admin hub for a busy inpatient unit—handling phones, call systems, records, and patient flow. Great if you have prior customer service/clerical experience and can stay organized in a fast-paced hospital environment.

Employer: PrimeFlight Aviation

Location: Tampa, FL (TPA Airport)

Type: Not listed (on-site, shift-based)

Pay: Rate not specified in excerpt

Office admin role supporting airport operations: scheduling, timekeeping and payroll support, HR paperwork, applicant testing, and reports for station management. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of admin experience, can use Microsoft Office, and are open to varied shifts in an aviation setting.

Employer: Tampa General Hospital

Location: Tampa, FL (TGH Main Campus)

Type: Full-time, On-site, Day shift (8am–4:30pm)

Minimum Salary: $15.91/hour

Handles birth certificate data from labor & delivery logs, charts, and parent interviews, including notarizing certificates and starting Social Security number requests. Best for someone detail-oriented with 2+ years of admin/clerical or customer service experience and Notary Public credentials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and list related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.