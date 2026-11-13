New Life Village is hosting the Home for the Holidays fundraiser on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 6:00–8:30 PM at The Bay Club at Westshore Yacht Club; tickets are $25 per person and include a first drink, festive hors d’oeuvres, a holiday silent auction, youth artwork, and handmade ornaments by children, with all donations supporting families and children impacted by foster care and trauma. Tickets: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/homefortheholidays2026/ • Silent auction items: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/homefortheholidays2026/items/

This content is adapted from materials provided by New Life Village