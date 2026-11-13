undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tampa
Seasonal grief workshop at Central City YMCA
7 days ago
The Central City Family YMCA will host a 30-minute seasonal grief workshop with Jacqueline W. Garman on Tuesday, December 15 at 11:15 AM. The event aims to help people slow down, connect, and care for one another during the holiday season. Register at the Welcome Center to attend.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Downtown Tampa YMCA
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.